Home»Today's Stories

Locals in Waterford aim to make Syrians feel at home in Ireland

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Joyce Fegan

Locals in Waterford are setting up a programme of events to help Syrian families feel part of Irish society. 

Refugees from Syria and Iraq cross the Greek-Macedonian border last year. Picture: Getty Images

The Déise Refugee Response Group held a public meeting where people suggested ways that Syrian families, who have been relocated here due to war, can feel a “sense of inclusiveness”.

“These families’ efforts to overcome the many obstacles and hurdles put in their way (through no fault of their own) deserves, at the very least, our compassion, patience and kindness but most of all action to help,” read a statement by the group.

The group was set up by locals in Waterford in response to seeing the image of three-year-old Alan Kurdi’s body washed up on a Turkish beach in September 2015.

Since then, the group has been working to help Syrian people who have been relocated here, in particular helping refugees who arrive at the reception and orientation centre, formerly the Clonea Strand Hotel outside Dungarvan. This was set up under the Irish Refugee Resettlement Programme.

The work over the last year and a half has led to Syrian refugees, formerly resident at a west Waterford reception and orientation centre, raising funds for their compatriots following in their footsteps.

Some actions that have taken place include group meals. Some Syrians who were formerly resident at the centre recently cooked a “giant meal from Arab and Syrian recipes” in order to raise funds.

The Waterford group collects food, toys and supplies for Syrian families in need of help. Dolls, clothes and cots for dolls, as well as colouring pencils are collected for the young child refugees also.

Ballinroad Soccer Club has also invited all of the families in the Clonea centre to use their facilities and soccer boots are also now being collected for the children.

After the meeting last Friday a statement was released on behalf of the Déise Refugee Response Group: “To all the families at Clonea past, present and future. Thank you for welcoming us into your lives and connecting with us with your open hearts and minds and teaching us that. All any of us ever have is the present moment. We are one.”

Housam Ziad, who lives in Ireland, spoke about his experiences of what life was like before the war in Syria and having to leave under extremely difficult conditions in the midst of hostilities, leaving behind family members and friends.

The purpose of the meeting was to come up with events that would give the Syrians in Waterford a “sense of belonging again.”

Ireland has pledged to take 4,000 refugees from various areas of conflict by the end of 2017. Waterford hosted 90 refugees in 2015; and a further 40 in 2016.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Waterford, refugee crisis, Syria

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Hundreds of refugees missing after fire at French camp

Number of Syrian refugees tops five million, says UN

Cork naval officer recalls trauma of rescuing refugees in Mediterranean

Hungary begins building second border fence to stop movement of refugees

More in this Section

‘Student apartments would suck the life out of residential areas’, says Cork councillor

Paschal Donohoe: Do not dig up water meters

Bus drivers can earn up to €50k if they accept deal

Placing of children in adult mental health units slammed by MHC


Breaking Stories

Draft report to recommend free GP care for all within the next five years

Cyclist in serious condition after being struck by a lorry in Dublin

Man wanted over death of Irish man in Manchester

Financial watchdog urged to investigate Nama deal which saw €455m in assets sold to US multi-national firm

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 