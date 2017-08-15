Local authority report shows Cork County Council vehicles travelled total of 6.68m km

Cork County Council vehicles travelled a combined 6.68m kilometres last year — equivalent to nearly 176 times around the equator, or more than eight trips to the moon and back.

The local authority, which acts as an agent for Irish Water, also pumped 178m litres of water into 5,000km of main pipes every day — enough to fill 71 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Of that, it supplied 15m litres each day to the city council.

These are just some of the eye-catching statistics released in the council’s annual report.

Cork County Council has 624 vehicles, of which 23.7% (148) are rented. All vehicles are fitted with GPS units which assist in operating the fleet in an efficient and effective manner.

The entire fleet travelled 6.68m km carrying out its services in 2016.

In total, 170km of regional and local roads were strengthened in 146 locations, while a further 304km of non-national roads were resurfaced at 159 locations.

The county council collected more than €18m in rent from council house tenants during that year and spent €2.46m on carrying out energy efficiency works on 1,621 of the properties.

The local authority had 262,127 visitors to its 11 civic amenity sites (CIS) and 150 bring sites across the county.

They deposited 13,484 tonnes of recyclable waste and a further 9,496 tonnes of waste at the CIS facilities. Just over 6,250 tonnes of recyclables were off-loaded at the bring sites.

The county library service, which has 64,192 members, reported a busy year with 1,723,354 visits and 1,754,081 book loans. Visitors also used libraries to clock up 101,659 internet sessions.

The library service also introduced Mango language learning last year, offering a variety of courses in 71 different languages.

The planning department received 4,077 valid planning applications in 2016, an increase of approximately 13% on the previous year.

Meanwhile, the council took a further 10 housing estates in charge, bringing the total number under its control to 729.

The fire brigade, which is controlled by the council, responded to 1,248 call-outs to fires and 617 call-outs to other emergencies.

The average response time for fires was 14 minutes.

Ratepayers contributed €117.1m to the council’s coffers, of which €1.08m was set aside by it for economic development and a further €1m for town development.

The motor tax department was as busy as ever. A total of €32.67m was paid by 152,197 vehicle-owners.

The council environment department took 966 samples from 177 public drinking water supplies and 207 samples from private group water schemes.

Its personnel also carried out 213 water samples at beaches and made 950 farm inspections.

The report said 14 complaints were received under Cork County Council’s customer complaints procedures, all of them successfully resolved.

There was a significant increase in the number of Freedom of Information requests during the year.

A total of 176 FoI requests were made, of which 77 were granted, 57 were partially granted, and 37 were refused. Five were withdrawn and five requests for internal review were made.

Meanwhile, 31 new cases were referred by the Office of the Ombudsman to Cork County Council last year.

All of these cases were investigated and 27 were resolved by year’s end.