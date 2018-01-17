Liverpool roll out the Red carpet for super fan Richy

Premier League giants Liverpool are rolling out the red carpet for the Corkman whose catchy team chant has gone viral.

The Reds have invited musician and comedian Richy Sheehy, 27, to Merseyside to meet the team after their February 4 clash against Spurs.

“I couldn’t have strategised this better,” Richy said last night.

“For me, this viral video married three of my favourite things: Cork, Liverpool and comedy — I just can’t believe it’s happening.

“When I was talking to the club representative about the visit, I said I can’t wait to meet the team, but she said ‘they want selfies with you’.

“The video was meant as a joke. I constantly fire things out and see how they’ll land. But the reaction to this has been insane.”

Richy shot to fame last week after he uploaded a video clip, shot in his bedroom at home in Carrignavar, of his comedy alter-ego, Kevin Murphy — ‘Cork’s biggest Liverpool fan’ — singing the catchy ‘We’ve Got Saleh’ chant to the tune of The Archies’ 1969 pop-hit ‘Sugar Sugar’.

Inspired by the club’s sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for €159m, Murphy decided to remind Reds’ fans of the talent they still have in the squad, in the shape of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The video went viral within hours and has notched up millions of views in less than a week.

Oasis star Noel Gallagher spotted it, urged SoccerAM to invite Kevin on to the show, and the video was shared by several soccer legends, including Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher.

Richy appeared as Kevin Murphy on SoccerAM on Sunday, and sang the chant live on stage outside Anfield before he watched the cracking Liverpool versus Manchester City game from the Kop. He was mobbed by match fans throughout the day across the city.

Richy has agreed to perform the chant at a special charity fundraiser at Anfield in April for Edie Molyneux, a three-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. And he’s planning to release a new comedy single in a few weeks based on boy racers.

You can check him out at www.richysheehy.com on Facebook or @richysheehy on Twitter.