‘Liveline’ win for ‘Atlas of the Irish Revolution’

The accolades for The Atlas of the Irish Revolution keep on coming in after it received another two top book prizes yesterday.

As well as topping the pile from among the category winners of the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards, the Cork University Press publication also scooped Book of the Year in a listener’s poll on RTÉ’s Liveline radio programme.

The 900-page treatment of events in Ireland from 1913 to 1923 was a collaboration between editors from University College Cork’s geography and history departments, bringing new dimensions to the Irish revolutionary period. Their 100-plus contributors revisited old topics and addressed new themes in scholarly articles written for non-academic readers, enhanced by more than 300 maps that add a whole new way of looking at the events of a century ago.

John Crowley of UCC’s geography department said he and fellow editors Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy, and John Borgonovo were very honoured to receive the award.

“The 1916 centenary clearly revealed not only Irish people’s appetite for understanding their history but, more importantly, their place in that history,” he said. “The Atlas of the Irish Revolution builds on that sense of connection and public engagement by providing new ways of seeing the revolutionary period.

“The 300-plus maps in the atlas, along with the hundreds of other images, create a unique portal through which local communities can engage with pivotal events in their own history.”

The book emerged on top in a public vote in which 15 category winners from last month’s Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2017, competing with children’s titles, popular fiction, crime, new writers and sport.

The title of Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book of the Year 2017 follows Atlas of the Irish Revolution’s capturing at the awards ceremony of TheJournal.ie’s Best Irish Published Book of the Year.

The prize sees it succeed books by Belinda McKeon, Donal Ryan, Irish Examiner columnist Louise O’Neill, and Michael Harding.

The Atlas of the Irish Revolution saw off nine other titles to be voted Liveline Book of the Year.