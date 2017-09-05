Home»Today's Stories

Listowel fears it will run out of water during festival

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Anne Lucey

Standby pumps are being brought to Listowel Racing Harvest Festival next week amid fears the town will run out of water.

Terry Dunne of Flanagan's Bar. Some 4,000 people in north Kerry, including Listowel, remained without water yesterday.

Some 4,000 people in north Kerry, including the town of Listowel, remained without water yesterday after two large pumps on the River Feale failed on Saturday night. Water was expected to be restored to all customers by late last night, Irish Water said yesterday afternoon.

The agency warned about low pressure, discolouration, and the possibility of airlocks in plumbing as the reservoirs refill and water returns to houses.

The water from the Feale is pumped to a treatment plant but both pumps failed for reasons yet unknown, said a county council spokesman. The council is assisting Irish Water on the issue.

Water tankers arrived in Listowel, Tarbert, Knocknaure, Lisselton, and Finuge on Sunday. Small tankers arrived in schools yesterday morning and an alternative supply was diverted to the local hospital. The Civil Defence assisted in the distribution of bottled water.

Restaurant workers Mark Looney , Fergus Flanagan, and Chris Gibney on a water run in Listowel. Pictures: Domnick Walsh

A council spokesman said one of the pumps had been repaired in Mallow, Co Cork, and replaced at midnight — it was working but reservoirs had yet to fill.

A spokeswoman for Irish Water said the pumps, which are more than 30 years old, are already on its planned investment programme but will now be fast-tracked and would probably be installed within three months instead.

The reason for the failure is being investigated, including whether dirt got into the mechanics.

A standby pump is being brought in for next week’s Listowel Races. The festival is worth €9m to the local economy, according to Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney, who said it has to be a priority.

Water tankers arrived in Listowel, Tarbert, Knocknaure, Lisselton, and Finuge on Sunday. Small tankers arrived in schools yesterday morning and an alternative supply was diverted to the local hospital.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton said questions had to be raised with Irish Water after it emerged works had to be done on one of the pumps last week.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Listowel Racing Harvest Festival

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

County seeks legal advice on city limits

Small tax cuts on the cards

Siptu demands Celtic Tiger-era buildings are assessed to prevent an Irish Grenfell Tower tragedy

Commissioner faces renewed pressure after holiday


Breaking Stories

Pressure on North health service ’could force move by Westminster’

Man arrested in connection wuth Coolock Village fire

Gardaí release man being quizzed in connection with Louth double murder

This county had its wettest summer day in 62 years, new figures show

Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 