Limerick welcomes the first baby of 2018

The first baby born in Ireland in 2018 arrived in Limerick at just seven seconds past midnight yesterday.

The boy weighed 3.26kg (approximately seven pounds) and Margaret Quigley, director of midwifery at University Hospital Limerick, said both the new arrival and his mother are doing well.

“I suppose he is blessed among women because it was followed by two more births of two girls, it was a steady night here in Universal Maternity Hospital,” Ms Quigley told RTÉ’s News at One.

Caroline and Stephen Sheehan, Cloonboo, with Declan Martin, the first born at UCH Galway on New Year’s day. Picture: Ray Ryan

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the staff, there’s a kind of a healthy competition between all the 19 maternity hospitals in Ireland, and it’s always great to be the hospital that welcomes in the first baby.

“It’s a real clock-watcher for the next baby and it generated a great buzz among the staff because we also welcomed in the first Christmas baby here in Limerick as well at 27 minutes past midnight, a baby girl.

Margaret Phelan, Newport, Co Tipperary with her new baby.

“So, yes, it’s a real pep-up for the year and a great end to a great year for Limerick here. We’ve had a lot of positivity happening, working along with the National Women’s and Infants Program to implement the National Maternity Strategy, so we’re looking forward to a good year.”

Lisa Moran, north Cork, with Lorcán Doody, born at 5.11am, weighing 4.07kg, at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

The first baby born in Waterford this year was a girl who arrived in the city’s University Hospital at 12.23am, while University Hospital Galway welcomed its first new arrival of 2018, a boy born, at 12.49am.

Shakira Ryan, Knocklong, with her baby girl.

In Dublin, the Coombe Hospital said it had five babies born on New Year’s morning. The first was a boy born at 01.41am to first-time parents Christine and Gareth O’Leary, from Firhouse, Co Dublin.

The National Maternity Hospital on Holles St said it had 10 deliveries overnight, the first a baby boy born at 3.03am.

Yvonne and Francie Blake with Annie Mae, born at UCH Galway

The first 2018 birth in Cork University Maternity Hospital was baby Ella Louise Cummins, who weighed 3.85kg and arrived to first-time parents Petra Soltesz and Mark Cummins from Bandon at 3.22am.

Lina Jakimavicivte, Knockraha, Co Cork, with Sylvia Cotter, born at 4.06am and weighing 2.9kg at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Cork University Maternity Hospital said it had welcomed nine new arrivals by yesterday afternoon.