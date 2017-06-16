Limerick rife with unemployment black spots

Eight of the country’s top 10 unemployment black spots are in Limerick City, it has emerged.

An unemployment black spot is an area with an unemployment rate exceeding 27% and a labour force of more than 200 people.

The Central Statistics Office looked at the electoral divisions in the state where the unemployment rate in April 2016 was considered high relative to the State average.

CSO statistician Declan Smyth said they found 79 electoral divisions with an average unemployment rate of 31.2%, compared to the census-based unemployment rate of 12.9%.

Census 2016 summary results published yesterday show that Limerick City and County topped the list with 18 unemployment black spots, where the average unemployment rate was 35.7%.

Waterford City and County had the second highest number of unemployment blackspots, with nine. The average unemployment rate in the city and county was 31.5%.

Mr Smyth said Limerick City had eight of the 10 highest unemployment black spots in the country Within the city 17 of the 38 electoral divisions are unemployment blackspots.

Dublin City had seven black spots, where the average unemployment rate was 30.4% and Cork city had five and the average unemployment rate was 32.7%.

Mr Smyth said they found that the unemployment rate across most of the country’s 3,440 electoral divisions had fallen between 2011 and 2016, the two census periods.

Among the cities, Waterford had the highest unemployment rate at 18.8%, while Longford had the highest rate for large towns, at 30.6%.

Census 2016 Summary Results Part 2 focuses on socio-economic aspects such as work, health, education, disability and caring.

There were 2,304,037 people at work in April 2016, an increase of 3.2% on the 2011 figure. The number of women at work increased by 9% to 929,967, while the number of men at work increased by 12.8% to 1,076,674.

The rate of female participation in the workforce has risen from 54.6% in 2011 to 55.2% in 2016. Male participation fell from 69.4% in 2011 to 67.8% last year.

It emerged that the female participation rate in the labour force in Cork City, at 49.6% is the lowest in the country.

Separated people, including those who are deserted and divorced, had an employment rate of 18.5%. Single people had the second highest unemployment rate at 17.8%.

Overall, there were 199,281 more people at work in April 2016 than five years previously. The number of woman at work — 929,967, was up by 9% while the number of men increased to 1,076,679, a 12.8% increase.

The decline in the number of women working in the home continues, falling by 11.5% between 2011 and 2016, while the number of men in this category increased by 15%.

The number people working in building and construction increased by 12,436 but the total of 87,889 represents just half of the 170,523 working in the sector in 2006.

In April 2016, 49.8% of those aged 30-39 were educated to third level, up from 46.5 in 2011, compared with 33% for the 50-59 age group — up from 27.1% five years ago.

More people are cycling to work — the number has risen from 39,803 in 2011 to 56,837 last year, a 42.8% increase. The number of individuals with a disability increased by 47,796 to 643,131, representing 13% of the population.

Last year, 195,263 people were providing unpaid care, an increase of 8,151 since 2011 — 29,311 were aged 65 and over.

There were 3,800 children providing unpaid care in 2016 — 1,635 were under the age of 10 and 554 were providing more than two hours caring a day.

The number of child carers is down from 2011 when there were 4,228.