Limerick man accused of abusing child neighbour

The trial opened in Limerick yesterday of a man accused of carrying out sexual acts on a neighbouring child during a three-year period.

The accused, aged 62, has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges alleging that he indecently assaulted the young boy on unknown dates between January 1, 1979, and December 31, 1981, in Limerick City and Kerry.

Opening the case, Lorcan Connolly, prosecuting, said that, at the time of the alleged offences, the accused lived near the alleged victim.

Mr Connolly said there would be unpleasant allegations of “goings on” involving sexual acts over a sustained period and it is alleged these acts were visited on the boy by the accused.

READ NEXT Woman who felt scalpel during C-section settles

The alleged sexual acts, he said, happened at the home of the accused, at his place of work, and at a holiday location in Kerry.

Sgt David Bourke, crime scene investigation unit at Henry St Garda Station, in evidence said he was asked to take exterior and interior photographs at the home of the accused man.

Det Garda Mark Walton, of the Technial Bureau, gave evidence of maps he made of the home of the accused.

The trial before a jury of seven men and five women continues.

Judge Tom O’Donnell, on the application of Mr Connolly, imposed reporting restrictions on the naming of the accused and the alleged injured party.