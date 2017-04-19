Leo Varadkar: Logical for Enda Kenny to step down in summer

Asked if the summer was a reasonable time to expect a change of leader, Mr Varadkar said: “I have always said the timeline is a decision for Enda Kenny. I don’t know Enda Kenny’s mind.”

But then he did say: “I think with new leaders being elected across Europe, there is a logic there in a particular timeframe in having a new leader in place before the summer. The timeframe is entirely a decision for the Taoiseach.”

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed former government adviser Ciaran Conlon has been formally advising him about the upcoming Fine Gael leadership contest.

The minister was spotted having his picture taken, while Mr Conlon was present, at the Sean O’Casey bridge on Dublin’s quays yesterday, not far from his department, minutes before Mr Varadkar was launching his anti-fraud campaign yards away.

Mr Coveney confirmed that Mr Conlon, who now works with MKC communications, was “helping out”.

Mr Varadkar also said that the pending change of leader in Fine Gael will not lead toa snap election here in Ireland. He was speaking after British prime minister Theresa May announced an unexpected election in the UK for June 8.

“It will impact on the efforts to put together an administration in Northern Ireland and it is important the parties in the north redouble their efforts. It is a matter for the British Government and the British people to decide the outcome of their election. But it doesn’t change anything here from our point of view,” he told reporters inDublin.

“Our Brexit priorities remain the same.”

Asked if he would follow Theresa May’s example and seek a new mandate if he becomes leader, Mr Varadkar said: “I think circumstances in Britain are very particular. I think the opposition in Britain is in total disarray and the Conservatives are 20 points ahead in the polls.

“I’m sure or I hope the new leader of Fine Gael will give the party a bounce. I don’t think we’ll be 20 points ahead in the polls.”

He added: “We’re in a very different situation as well where we’ve entered a partnership with Independents. I think it would be wrong for the new leader of Fine Gael to pull the rug out from under people we’ve made a partnership with. I wouldn’t anticipate an early general election in Ireland.”

Mr Varadkar said he disagreed with former justice minister Alan Shatter’s scathing criticism of Enda Kenny in a Sunday newspaper.

He said that while he did not always agree with him, the Taoiseach has a strong moral compass.