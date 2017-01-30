Leo Varadkar: Coalition pact is an issue for the party, not just the leader

Future coalition pacts for Fine Gael must be decided by the wider party and not just the leader, Leo Varadkar has said, as he insisted there was a “red line” about entering government with Sinn Féin.

The social protection minister’s emphatic rejection comes as Taoiseach Enda Kenny tried to shut down the controversy this weekend, after earlier refusing to rule out Fine Gael going into coalition with Sinn Féin.

Mr Kenny told reporters last week that politicians had to “work with results” and Sinn Féin now seemed “converted to a position of changing their stance [about being in government]”. His refusal to rule out entering power with Sinn Féin angered Fine Gael TDs, ministers and ordinary members.

The Taoiseach then on Saturday, in a bid to quell unease, issued a statement saying Fine Gael’s position “would remain” opposed to entering into coalition with Sinn Féin.

But the issue and growing criticism is likely to be raised by TDs during the weekly Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday. Individual ministers may also question Mr Kenny about his remarks at the weekly Fine Gael ministers meeting tomorrow.

While Mr Kenny has said he will step down before the next general election, there are now fresh questions about his leadership and whether Fine Gael needs a new leader by the summer.

Party TDs have privately told the Irish Examiner that “it is time” for leadership hopefuls to show their cards.

Others are not so discreet. Paul Connaughton, a Fine Gael TD in the last Dáil, yesterday Tweeted: “With all that’s going on at home and abroad, this looks crazy. Getting to point now of where if you want top job, time to put up shut up.”

This was widely interpreted as a suggestion that Leo Varadkar, the favourite to succeed Mr Kenny, should make his move.

Speaking to RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, the social protection minister said: “Our red line is that we won’t form a coalition with Sinn Féin because we are opposites in terms of policy.”

He said he welcomed the Taoiseach’s clarification. Future Fine Gael coalition deals should also be decided by wider sections of the party, he suggested.

“One thing I think we should do as a party is become more democratic and more participative and that means the final decision on coalition shouldn’t be just a matter for the leader, that it should actually involve the parliamentary party, the members and the councillors.”

Sources close to the minister said he wants these changes made before the next general election.

But Mr Varadkar again ruled out making a move for the leadership.

“I have every confidence that the Taoiseach will know the right time to step down in advance of the next election in order to allow for an orderly transition. I believe and trust that he will do that at the right time.”

While some Fine Gael TDs want immediate leadership change, others are cautious. This is especially so with Brexit and the fact that the new leader would likely lead negotiations for Ireland in the EU. Others though, particularly newer Fine Gael TDs, suggest a change of guard could benefit Ireland in talks.