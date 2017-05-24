Leo Varadkar camp defy calls to defect

Leo Varadkar’s supporters are defying overtures from Simon Coveney’s camp to change their position with one TD declaring he would not “commit political suicide” and reverse his stance.

A number of Fine Gael TDs who have pledged to vote for Mr Varadkar as the next Fine Gael leader have received emails and calls asking them to instead back Mr Coveney.

Some parliamentary members, who face pressure to ‘walk back’ on their support for Mr Varadkar, said they would not budge on their decision, despite claims from Mr Coveney’s strategists that there are a number of crucial votes which can be turned.

Westmeath TD Peter Burke confirmed he had been contacted by Fine Gael members asking him to change his vote and back Mr Coveney as the next leader.

However, he told the Irish Examiner: “I’m 100% behind Leo. I’m not changing. I’m not going to commit political suicide. I thought about this very hard.”

Clare TD Pat Breen has also let it be known he will not be “walking back”.

Sources close to Mr Breen confirmed he informed Mr Coveney in person he would be backing Mr Varadkar — days before the housing minister joined him at an event in Ennis late last week.

“You’d wonder why he [Mr Coveney] turned up when he knew,” said one party source.

Limerick County TD Tom Neville said he would not be changing his mind, despite suggestions initially he was in the Coveney camp.

“I’m behind Leo. They are both very strong candidates, but I have made up my mind.”

Emails have been sent to some parliamentary members, including from Young Fine Gael members, asking them to instead vote for Mr Coveney.

Some party members have also called TDs, criticising them for publicly declaring votes ahead of the hustings this weekend.

But a key Coveney team member has blamed social media for applying pressure on parliamentary members to vote so quickly.

Dun Laoghaire TD Maria Bailey said: “It’s so instant that it puts pressure on people. You are talking about people’s livelihoods here as politicians.”

She suggested it would be better for any future Fine Gael leadership contest to have hustings first, so voters could make up their minds based on the policies of candidates.

Ms Bailey added: “There are a couple of people coming quietly back to us. It is up to them what they want to do.”

The Coveney camp believe five to six changed votes out of the total 73 parliamentary members will help narrow the contest.

Campaign director and junior minister Damien English confirmed the Coveney team would be speaking to parliamentary members as well as rank-and-file members in an attempt to reverse the numbers.

“There were a number of people who already had confidence in Simon,” said Mr English, adding that these individuals would be targeted first to shore up support for Mr Coveney’s beleaguered campaign.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday it would take a lot for a colleague to withdraw a declaration.

Meanwhile, the social protection minister will today launch proposals to reform elements within Fine Gael.