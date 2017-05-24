Home»Today's Stories

Leo Varadkar camp defy calls to defect

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Leo Varadkar’s supporters are defying overtures from Simon Coveney’s camp to change their position with one TD declaring he would not “commit political suicide” and reverse his stance.

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar will today launch proposals to reform elements within Fine Gael. Picture: Sam Boal

A number of Fine Gael TDs who have pledged to vote for Mr Varadkar as the next Fine Gael leader have received emails and calls asking them to instead back Mr Coveney.

Some parliamentary members, who face pressure to ‘walk back’ on their support for Mr Varadkar, said they would not budge on their decision, despite claims from Mr Coveney’s strategists that there are a number of crucial votes which can be turned.

Westmeath TD Peter Burke confirmed he had been contacted by Fine Gael members asking him to change his vote and back Mr Coveney as the next leader.

However, he told the Irish Examiner: “I’m 100% behind Leo. I’m not changing. I’m not going to commit political suicide. I thought about this very hard.”

Clare TD Pat Breen has also let it be known he will not be “walking back”. 

Sources close to Mr Breen confirmed he informed Mr Coveney in person he would be backing Mr Varadkar — days before the housing minister joined him at an event in Ennis late last week. 

“You’d wonder why he [Mr Coveney] turned up when he knew,” said one party source.

Limerick County TD Tom Neville said he would not be changing his mind, despite suggestions initially he was in the Coveney camp. 

“I’m behind Leo. They are both very strong candidates, but I have made up my mind.”

Emails have been sent to some parliamentary members, including from Young Fine Gael members, asking them to instead vote for Mr Coveney.

Some party members have also called TDs, criticising them for publicly declaring votes ahead of the hustings this weekend.

But a key Coveney team member has blamed social media for applying pressure on parliamentary members to vote so quickly. 

Dun Laoghaire TD Maria Bailey said: “It’s so instant that it puts pressure on people. You are talking about people’s livelihoods here as politicians.”

She suggested it would be better for any future Fine Gael leadership contest to have hustings first, so voters could make up their minds based on the policies of candidates.

Ms Bailey added: “There are a couple of people coming quietly back to us. It is up to them what they want to do.”

The Coveney camp believe five to six changed votes out of the total 73 parliamentary members will help narrow the contest.

Campaign director and junior minister Damien English confirmed the Coveney team would be speaking to parliamentary members as well as rank-and-file members in an attempt to reverse the numbers.

“There were a number of people who already had confidence in Simon,” said Mr English, adding that these individuals would be targeted first to shore up support for Mr Coveney’s beleaguered campaign.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday it would take a lot for a colleague to withdraw a declaration.

Meanwhile, the social protection minister will today launch proposals to reform elements within Fine Gael.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fine gael leadership

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Simon Coveney bullish on prospects

Fianna Fáil: Any new policy will require talks

Hands-off warning as gloves come off as well

Leadership race provides chance for Fine Gael to set new direction

More in this Section

Demand for garda text alert scheme doubles

Cork girl, 15, fled Manchester Arena amid chaos

Hands-off warning as gloves come off as well

Fianna Fáil: Any new policy will require talks


Breaking Stories

Ross claims M20 motorway would use up all money available for capital spending

Mum who killed toddler son with scissors had described him as 'fake child'; family mourn 'deeply agonising' events

Silent vigil in Belfast to remember Manchester bombing victims

Watchdog accepts criticism after judge acquits ex-Anglo chief Sean FitzPatrick

Lifestyle

Lorraine Kelly never felt better as she heads for 60

LauraLynn provide numerous services to families and support that is 'absolutely fantastic'

Making Cents: Why we need to eliminate waste from food budgets

Exploring synaesthesia - see sounds, taste colours, smell words

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 20, 2017

    • 11
    • 17
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 42
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 