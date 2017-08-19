Leo Varadkar begins visit to Canada

The Taoiseach is to focus on increasing Irish trade during a visit, starting tomorrow, to Canada.

Leo Varadkar will begin a three-day official visit tomorrow and is due to meet Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal.

Both men will march in tomorrow’s Montreal Pride Parade.

Mr Varadkar has been on holiday in the US this week. Yesterday he met Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, tweeting a photo of the meeting saying was it was great to speak with the mayor.

The Taoiseach’s Canadian visit comes after Mr Trudeau’s trip to Ireland last month during which he met with Mr Varadkar at Farmleigh, visited the Famine Memorial in Dublin and was also told of his Cork family connections.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Varadkar said: “I had the pleasure of welcoming Prime Minister Trudeau to Ireland early last month when we discussed a number of issues concerning Irish and Canadian relations. This return visit to Canada offers the opportunity to deepen the very important bilateral relationship between our two countries, a process that will be further accelerated through the CETA trade deal which comes into effect in September.”

Mr Varadkar will then travel to Toronto, where he has a number of engagements focused on growing trade opportunities between Ireland and Canada.

He will address the Ireland Canada Chambers of Commerce and will also meet with IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland client companies and representatives.

“In the context of Brexit, it is more important than ever that the Irish Government seeks to expand our markets overseas and strengthen our relationships with major trading partners,” he said.

“In Toronto and Montreal I will meet with political and business leaders to further explore investment and tourism opportunities for Ireland. I also look forward to meeting with members of the Irish community in both cities and representatives of the emigrant support services that do such excellent work on their behalf.”

Mr Varadkar will turn the sod on a park in Toronto in memory of George Robert Grasett, who tended to Irish famine victims on their arrival in Canada in the late 1840s.