Home»Today's Stories

Leo Varadkar begins visit to Canada

Saturday, August 19, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

The Taoiseach is to focus on increasing Irish trade during a visit, starting tomorrow, to Canada.

Leo Varadkar will begin a three-day official visit tomorrow and is due to meet Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal.

Both men will march in tomorrow’s Montreal Pride Parade.

Mr Varadkar has been on holiday in the US this week. Yesterday he met Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, tweeting a photo of the meeting saying was it was great to speak with the mayor.

The Taoiseach’s Canadian visit comes after Mr Trudeau’s trip to Ireland last month during which he met with Mr Varadkar at Farmleigh, visited the Famine Memorial in Dublin and was also told of his Cork family connections.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Varadkar said: “I had the pleasure of welcoming Prime Minister Trudeau to Ireland early last month when we discussed a number of issues concerning Irish and Canadian relations. This return visit to Canada offers the opportunity to deepen the very important bilateral relationship between our two countries, a process that will be further accelerated through the CETA trade deal which comes into effect in September.”

Mr Varadkar will then travel to Toronto, where he has a number of engagements focused on growing trade opportunities between Ireland and Canada.

He will address the Ireland Canada Chambers of Commerce and will also meet with IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland client companies and representatives.

“In the context of Brexit, it is more important than ever that the Irish Government seeks to expand our markets overseas and strengthen our relationships with major trading partners,” he said.

“In Toronto and Montreal I will meet with political and business leaders to further explore investment and tourism opportunities for Ireland. I also look forward to meeting with members of the Irish community in both cities and representatives of the emigrant support services that do such excellent work on their behalf.”

Mr Varadkar will turn the sod on a park in Toronto in memory of George Robert Grasett, who tended to Irish famine victims on their arrival in Canada in the late 1840s.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach, Canada, Visit

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy

Shane Ross: No funding until OCI reforms

16 Roses book their place in live TV final

Rio report reveals ‘rotten OCI culture’, says Sports Minister


Breaking Stories

Anger as homeless cousins removed from Phoenix Park

Man in critical condition in hospital after being found with 'significant' injuries in Bray

Swimming ban in place at Dublin beach

Gangland shooting victims hit multiple times as intended target fled, gardaí say

Lifestyle

Classical Review: Ensemble Marsyas

Album Review: Grizzly Bear - Painted Ruins

The greatest journey: Voyager's mission is coming to an end

Digital distraction: Are smartphones dumbing down students?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 