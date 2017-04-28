Home»Today's Stories

Legal action could derail €1bn children’s hospital

Friday, April 28, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

The Government has been put on notice of possible legal action to stop the development of the new €1bn children’s hospital at the St James’ hospital campus in Dublin.

A group opposed to locating the children's hospital at St James' is taking legal advice with a view to seeking a judicial review.

Fin Breatnach, a spokesperson for Connolly for Kids, confirmed that the group was taking legal advice “to see if we can challenge the decision vis-a-vis a judicial review”.

Dr Breatnach said they had sent a letter of intent to both the Government and the National Children’s Hospital Development Board “indicating that we are looking into the possibility of a judicial review”. He said they had 12 weeks — from the time the Government made its decision this week to fund the new hospital — to submit a case for a decision on whether a judicial review could proceed.

“If the High Court decides our grounds are reasonable, then we will look at crowdfunding the action,” he said.

Dr Breatnach, a retired paediatric oncologist, has long opposed the move to St James’. Connolly for Kids described this week’s Government decision as “shameful” — principally because of insufficient space on the campus and poor access.

Yesterday Jonathan Irwin, founder of the Jack & Jill Foundation, said they would not be party to the legal action because they needed the money to maintain their respite and support services to families of sick children.

Mr Irwin said it was outrageous that the Government has already spent more than €100m on the new children’s hospital “and not a brick in the ground”.

Around €40m was written off when the original site at the Mater fell through in 2012 due to refused permission.

Another €60m plus had been spent on the St James’s site to the end of 2015.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS childrens hospital, st james hospital, dublin, connolly for kids

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

‘€1bn hospital is far more important than my children’, says father of kids with cystic fibrosis

Health Minister Harris: Plenty of room at St James' site for new Children's Hospital

More in this Section

Bare-faced request from gardai to grow beards

Fast cars are my heroin, said driver who knocked down garda

‘Parents must prepare children for sacraments’, says religious educator

Authorities claim Fitbit contradicts man’s account of wife’s death


Breaking Stories

AA issue traffic advice ahead of bank holiday weekend

Fianna Fáil call for mental health Oireachtas committee

Insurance companies should 'judge people how they drive, not what they drive' says advocate

Coroner rules fatal shooting of Belfast man by British soldiers in 1971 was 'unjustified'

Lifestyle

Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures

Four events to check out at the Cork International Choral Festival today

With bikini season beckoning please forget about quick fixes ...

Take a load off: Two people tell their individual weight loss journeys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 