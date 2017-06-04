Latest: San Francisco man Chris Mocko wins Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon

The Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon is upon us and marks the first time the event has taken place on a Sunday.

Update 12.10pm: Peter Brandon from Kenya is the winner of the half-marathon. He crossed the line at 1:07:48.

Peter Brandon from #kenya 1:07:48, winner of the half marathon, and not a bother on him #morethanamarathon pic.twitter.com/dAyImMTIJy — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) June 4, 2017

Update 12pm: The first woman over the line is Jill Hodgins from Douglas, who finished with a time of 2.48.18

Proud day 4 Hodgins family who have given so much to Cork sport as Jill Hodgins is the First Lady home @TheCorkMarathon #MoreThanAMarathon pic.twitter.com/qLcpuOAgtZ — Des Cahill (@CllrDesCahil) June 4, 2017

Update 11.37am: San Francisco's Chris Mocko has won the Cork City Marathon with a time of 2.26.42.

Congrats @chrismocko the first man home in @TheCorkMarathon He's come all the way from San Fran to Best marathon in🇮🇪 #MoreThanAMarathon pic.twitter.com/yhIsPSJZQX — Des Cahill (@CllrDesCahil) June 4, 2017

Update 11.30am: Mark Walsh from Leevale has come first in the relay.

The lead runners of the full marathon are nearing the finish line.

First place just passed Old Irish Distillers #corkcitymarathon pic.twitter.com/fG72CFIky5 — Paul Cotter (@pauldcotter) June 4, 2017

Still waiting for the leaders in the full marathon to come home #morethanamarathon #Cork pic.twitter.com/3XlUNc8CWj — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) June 4, 2017

Update 11.20am: After leading from the off Alan O'Shea is now under pressure and has been overtaken by San Francisco's Chris Mocko at mile 21.

Chris now comfortably takes the lead.

.@chrismocko is now leading @TheCorkMarathon. Read how he traded a desk job for life as a pro runner https://t.co/eX3NoMaDgE #iecorkmarathon pic.twitter.com/3Mfqtj7sgu — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) June 4, 2017

No change to in the female lead - Jill Hodgins still comfortably leads the female pack at the 18 mile mark.

Update 11.10am: At the 21st mile, Chris Mocko has overtaken Alan O'Shea and is now leading the marathon.

After leading from the start at mile 21, Alan O'Shea under pressure, Chris Mocko from San Fran has taken the lead. #MoreThanAMarathon — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 4, 2017

Preparations are underway at the finish line the arrival of the runners.

The half-marathon is now underway. Watch the runners set off here:

Update 11am: Just coming out of the Walkway at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Alan O'Shea has been leading the full marathon since the off and is now one minute clear of San Francisco's Chris Mocko.

At mile 10 he recorded a time of 54:41.

One minute off the two leaders is Gary O'Hanlon and David Mansfield both from Clonliffe Harriers.

The remainder of the top nine male runners is made up of Eoin Surge from the UK who has recently joined the leading pack. Eoin is shoulder to shoulder with Paul Stephenson and slightly further back are Ravis Zakis, West Waterford A.C and Latvia; Colin Merritt; Diego Vangegas, North Brooklyn Runners

Comfortably leading the ladies, three minutes clear is Jill Hodgins

Update 10.20am: The fastest female in the marathon is Jill Hodgins, who has a very comfortable 2-3 minute lead at the 12th mile.

Ladies update, at mile 12 Jill Hodgins has a very comfortable 2-3 minute lead. #CorkCityMarathon #MoreThanAMarathon #Running — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 4, 2017

Update 10.10am: Alan O'Shea is leading the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon at the 10 mile mark. He is one minute ahead of Chris Mocko and reached 10 miles in 54:41.

At mile 10, Alan O'Shea leading, min clear of San Fran Chris Mocko with time 54:41 #MoreThanAMarathon #CourseUpdate — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 4, 2017

Meanwhile, runners are starting to gather on Monahan Road for the start of the half-marathon, which begins at 10.45am.

Huge gathering at Monahan Road for Half Marathon Start 1045am @TheCorkMarathon pic.twitter.com/LbxABPjLdO — corkcityrecreation (@corkcityparks) June 4, 2017

Update 9.30am: The first runners have passed the four mile mark. Alan O'Shea is shoulder to shoulder with Chris Mocko from San Francisco.

And the first runners one though Penrose quay - some impressive stars and stripes shorts there!#morethamanarathon @TheCorkMarathon pic.twitter.com/zy9Sc121iw — CorkCityCentre (@corkcitycentre) June 4, 2017

Update 9am: Watch the runners heading off from the start line at this year's Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon

Earlier: Up to 7,500 runners will be taking part in therace , 1,400 in the full marathon, 2,600 in the half marathon, and 700 teams of five in the relay event.

They will be joined on the course by around 500, volunteers, including 240 stewards, 120 medical and first aid staff, backed by up to 100 gardaí.

We will be proviidng regular updates, imagery and video from the event here and on the Irish Examiner Facebook page. Don't miss out on all the sights and sounds of a great day.

The marathon and first leg of the team started on St Patrick's St at 9am, with the half marathon kicking off on Monahan Rd at 10.45am.

Road closures start at 8am

Eoin English

Road closures start at 8am. The marathon starts at 9am on St Patrick’s Street, which will be closed until 6pm.

Delays are expected around Wilton Road and Western Road from 9am to 3pm.

The South Ring Road (N40) will take most traffic diverted from the city centre.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will remain open all day with lane restrictions in place between 8am and 1pm.

Northbound traffic should use the Jack Lynch Tunnel for the Dublin road or the Ballincollig link road at Poulavone, via the Anglers Rest, Leemount and Blarney, for Mallow and Limerick.

Southbound traffic should use the North Ring Road to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

The Lower Glanmire Road will be open outbound only from Silversprings to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

The Carrigrohane Straight Road will be closed inbound from 10am to 5pm. It will open outbound from 11.30am to 2pm.

Access to the city centre is via the South City Link which will be open all day with lane restrictions from 8am to 1.30pm.

After 11am, vehicles will be able to travel over St Patrick’s Bridge to MacCurtain St.

From 2pm, all city centre bridges will be open except North Gate Bridge (Griffiths Bridge).

The Lower Glanmire Road will be closed inbound from 8am to 2pm.

The Midleton-Cork Road from Dunkettle Interchange will be closed inbound from around 8am to 2pm.

Rail passengers using Kent Station between 8am and 11am will have to walk from Brian Boru Bridge or from the Summerhill North Junction with the Lower Glanmire Road to the station.

Irish Rail has laid on extra early morning commuter trains from Cobh and Midleton to Kent Station.

A full list of road closures and restrictions is available on www.corkcitymarathon.ie