‘Late Late’ refuses to reveal cost of Amanda Brunker’s Botox jab

RTÉ has declined to reveal if licence payers are covering the cost of a cosmetic procedure set to be performed on former model, author and columnist Amanda Brunker on tonight’s Late Late Show.

Advance publicity for tonight’s programme states that “cosmetic procedures are on the rise in Ireland with more and more people turning to the needle as they strive for the Kardashian look”.

“We’ll be hearing from a doctor who says Botox and lip fillers are becoming commonplace. Former Miss Ireland Amanda Brunker will be getting botox live in studio and there will be a demonstration of the increasingly popular lip filler procedure,” a press release from RTÉ stated.

However, a spokesperson for the state broadcaster said that RTÉ will not disclose how much the botox treatment will cost or who will foot the bill for the procedure.

“The Late Late Show does not comment on production costs,” the spokesperson said in response to a query from the Irish Examiner.

It will not be the first time Ms Brunker has undergone such treatment. In April 2016 she posted an Instagram account video of herself as she received injections into her forehead. “Getting my top up @theavocaclinic — Dr Mark Hamilton is the best,” the video caption reads.

The website for the Wicklow-based Avoca Clinic quotes prices for non-surgical treatment packages starting at €550, which covers “one anti-wrinkle injection & 1ml of filler”.

Ms Brunker has also previously written about receiving the treatment in the Irish Independent in 2015: “If you’ve ever wondered about women who seem to have it all, the ones who mysteriously never age? Botox is their dirty secret.”

“I love the benefits of what a little prick can bring me — insert your own jokes here — but as injections go, a Botox-filled syringe is the least painful and the most ego-enhancing one a person could ever get,” Ms Brunker said.