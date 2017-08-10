Last of John Gilligan’s properties go on sale

The last remnant of the John Gilligan property empire in Ireland has gone on sale with the disposal of the former crime boss’s sprawling bungalow in Co Meath.

The seven-bedroom property adjoins Gilligan’s infamous Jessbrook Equestrian Centre, near Enfield in Co Meath, which has been already sold.

Images of the secluded bungalow have been put up online by the estate agent managing the sale, which lists a conservative guide price of €120,000.

The house has an en suite bathroom, two other bathrooms and an additional two toilets. It has three reception rooms, a dining area and a fitted kitchen.

It sits on 5.6 acres and according to REA McDonald auctioneers has “extensive views of rural landscape” and near the M4.

All the rooms, bar the kitchen and the bathrooms, have been stripped bare by John and wife Geraldine before their departure.

The bungalow, along with two council houses, are the final lot of Gilligan properties being disposed of by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Geraldine Gilligan had lived at the bungalow in recent years, with her daughter Tracey. Gilligan’s son, Darren, had been living at their property in Corduff, west Dublin. The Corduff property is due to be sold to Dublin City Council, while a Lucan property is being rented by CAB.

The Supreme Court ruled last March that Gilligan had to ensure that the three properties were vacant by June 6.

The orders represented the end of Gilligan’s 21-year-battle with CAB over his properties.

Gilligan began buying up land at Mucklon, near Enfield, in the late 1980s, starting with the bungalow.

During 1994 and 1996, as he was earning profits of €700,000, on average, every month, Gilligan carved out his empire with the purchase of almost 90 acres, spending about €1.5m, including on the massive centre and stables.