Home»Today's Stories

Last of John Gilligan’s properties go on sale

Thursday, August 10, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

The last remnant of the John Gilligan property empire in Ireland has gone on sale with the disposal of the former crime boss’s sprawling bungalow in Co Meath.

The seven-bedroom property adjoins Gilligan’s infamous Jessbrook Equestrian Centre, near Enfield in Co Meath, which has been already sold.

Images of the secluded bungalow have been put up online by the estate agent managing the sale, which lists a conservative guide price of €120,000.

The house has an en suite bathroom, two other bathrooms and an additional two toilets. It has three reception rooms, a dining area and a fitted kitchen.

It sits on 5.6 acres and according to REA McDonald auctioneers has “extensive views of rural landscape” and near the M4.

All the rooms, bar the kitchen and the bathrooms, have been stripped bare by John and wife Geraldine before their departure.

The bungalow, along with two council houses, are the final lot of Gilligan properties being disposed of by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Geraldine Gilligan had lived at the bungalow in recent years, with her daughter Tracey. Gilligan’s son, Darren, had been living at their property in Corduff, west Dublin. The Corduff property is due to be sold to Dublin City Council, while a Lucan property is being rented by CAB.

The Supreme Court ruled last March that Gilligan had to ensure that the three properties were vacant by June 6.

The orders represented the end of Gilligan’s 21-year-battle with CAB over his properties.

Gilligan began buying up land at Mucklon, near Enfield, in the late 1980s, starting with the bungalow.

During 1994 and 1996, as he was earning profits of €700,000, on average, every month, Gilligan carved out his empire with the purchase of almost 90 acres, spending about €1.5m, including on the massive centre and stables.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS John Gilligan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man who swam Cork harbour lucky not to be ‘a statistic’

‘Good progress’ in teen disco rape investigation

Review finds ultrasound service shortcomings

Garda issue warning after €20k deposits paid to rent scammer


Breaking Stories

Fire brigade crew in Clare save man as ambulance unavailable

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of €6.5m

Motorcyclist dies in Glanmire accident; Gardai appeal for witnesses

Limerick and Cork hospitals worst affected as trolley situation worsens

Lifestyle

How to dress like Olivia Palermo on holiday with just carry-on baggage

Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice

Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence

Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 37
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 