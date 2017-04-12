Last-minute grant to get tourist train moving

A new tourist train is set to roll through the streets of Cork city from next month, thanks to a €100,000 public investment which includes a €10,000 grant to cover large insurance costs.

City councillors agreed the investment in the venture and signed off, this week, on the terms of a five-year contract with the operator, Pat Flynn. The service is due to start in May.

The train will set off from Parnell Place on a route which will pass City Hall, the College of Commerce, Holy Trinity Church, Red Abbey, Elizabeth Fort, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, the Tyndall, the Mercy University Hospital and North Main Street.

It follows confirmation from officials some 16 months after the venture was first proposed, that a route has now been agreed, details of operation signed off, and all the required regulatory and operational issues have been resolved.

But it also emerged at Monday’s council meeting the project was hit, at the last minute, with an unexpectedly large insurance bill.

The city’s head of corporate affairs Paul Moynihan told councillors the council opted to provide a €10,000 grant to cover insurance costs in the first year of operation, only as a “gesture to get the project over the line”.

Following queries from several councillors about the level of public investment in the venture, Mr Moynihan said the city has tried to encourage the launch of a tourism train several times over the years, without success.

He said it is clear there is market failure that requires the council to step in.

Mr Moynihan also said he was satisfied with the operator’s business model and figures which have been subject to detailed scrutiny.

He said the city should recoup up to €50,000 of its investment over the five years, at which point the city will have “an embedded asset”.

“And the city council will have done its job to kickstart it,” he said.

The council has now been cleared to transfer ownership of the tourism train to Mr Flynn, who will now be responsible for the operation of the service, and for obtaining the relevant insurance and permits.

Under the terms of the service level agreement, Mr Flynn will repay the council just over €3,800 by way of six-monthly instalments over the next five years, and a final cash payment of €5,000.

Mr Flynn will also accommodate capacity on the train dedicated to the city council for social inclusion and entertainment purposes, as well as providing free advertising spaces on the train for use by City Hall.