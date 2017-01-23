Home»Today's Stories

Lar McCarthy helps stem the tide in Bandon with fish shop

Monday, January 23, 2017

A year ago, many retailers in Bandon were drying out their premises, following repeated flooding, but the message was sent out that the West Cork town remained open for business. A number of people took notice.

Fish merchant, Lar McCarthy, who has opened for business in Bandon, Co Cork.

Among those heeding the call is Lar McCarthy, who has just opened a new fish shop on Bandon’s South Main St, one of the areas hit by flood waters in December, 2015.

The floods made national headlines, but Lar, father to twins born just last year, says the market town is on a comeback. “My mother hails from Bandon. All her brothers and sisters used to sell fish all over Munster,” he says. “They had a lot of vans on the road.”

Lar, whose family has been involved in selling fish since 1821, had a successful trade from his stall in Clonakilty, and had quit the building trade in 2012 to reignite his family’s tradition in the fish markets.

READ NEXT Food trio rewarded for contribution to local economy

And his fish delivery service to households all over West Cork has been a huge success.

He had helped his mother and grandfather to sell fish in the traditional spot on Harrington’s Corner, in Clonakilty, on Fridays, “in hail, rain or snow”, when he was a boy.

He resumed the tradition there, before finally considering a possible expansion of his business.

“I decided to open in Bandon, because I felt it was a great town,” he said. “We did a survey on it over six months and we concluded that the footfall on South Main Street was very high compared to other towns’ high streets.”

He also noted that two thriving butcher shops were operating nearby and so setting up seemed like a viable option.

“It’s a fantastic business town, with great resilience. They have been through some very bad times and the way that some have come through it, and kept their business going, is a really good sign.”

It’s a long way from his first day selling fish, in 2012, when he barely sold anything over the first three hours and pondered whether he’d made the right decision, and a far cry from the days when his own grandfather travelled the roads by horse and cart, selling fish.

“I always wanted a shop, but I knew it had to be in the right place,” Lar said.

“The people of Bandon are really nice and hugely supportive of new business.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fish, business, finance, economy, bandon, cork, floods

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Public rows in behind Olympian O'Donovan brothers to bestow Cork Person of the Year

Bylaws ‘will spell the end of horse fairs’, say horse traders

Donald Trump’s Life next for Irish cartoonist?

Woman hit by €1 coin sues council


Breaking Stories

Man arrested after policeman shot in Belfast

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 