‘Lack of urgency’ on gutted St Kevin’s unit criticised

The HSE has been criticised for the slow pace of work addressing the future of a former listed asylum in Cork city which was gutted by fire more than a month ago.

The HSE said it has received a draft report on the structural condition of the St Kevin’s unit on the grounds of the former Our Lady’s Mental Hospital campus which was devastated in a suspected arson attack in early July.

However, it said it could be several weeks before future options for the building are considered.

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould said he was not surprised by the apparent lack of urgency.

“It seems the only thing the HSE was worried about after the fire was managing the fallout and the negative media coverage about this situation,” he said.

“We need solutions, ideas, and plans for the future of not just this building, but the entire Our Lady’s campus.

“And the HSE is still spending taxpayer’s money on beefed up security at the site. It’s like we’re throwing good money after bad.”

Fire ripped through the HSE-owned building on the Lee Road on the evening of July 4. Three people were seen running from the building as fire fighters arrived. Garda investigations are ongoing.

The blaze destroyed two-thirds of its roof and led to the collapse of several internal floors.

The HSE confirmed it has received a draft report following an initial assessment of the building by structural engineers which indicated the building is salvageable and does not need to be demolished.

“In order to fully consider the draft report, a meeting is required with the structural engineers to discuss and agree the options for the building. This meeting is anticipated in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said.

Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald said he hopes to meet city housing officials next week as part of a multi-agency approach to preparing a masterplan for the site.

He said: “No one agency can develop this masterplan on its own.”

The departments of finance, transport and housing must be part of the process, he said, given that funding will be required to develop access roads and other infrastructure for the site.

Mr Gould said the HSE should apply to the government’s housing activation fund for money to build such enabling infrastructure.

“The HSE is sitting on one of the most valuable sites in the county but potential developers won’t touch it unless the infrastructure is in place.

“If that’s put in place, there will be a queue of people waiting to develop on the site,” he said.