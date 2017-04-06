‘Lack of manpower’ at root of army IT glitch

The Defence Forces main IT system suffered a serious failure which could have led to the loss of crucial files containing information on intelligence, operations, finance, and personnel.

The Defence Forces confirmed a hardware failure hit its primary data centre at the end of February.

A spokesman said all primary services were restored within 24 hours and full data restoration has since taken place.

However, two military sources have claimed a lack of manpower is the root cause of the incident and there could have been “Titanticesque” issues if the information was lost.

The Communication & Information Services (CIS) Corps, which is responsible monitoring and maintaining the IT system, is chronically short of staff. It is supposed to have 14 staff but currently has just four, according to the Irish military sources.

They claim CIS Corps is overworked because they also have to perform the normal range regimental security duties, military training and overseas missions.

The sources also maintain there are days when no technician is available to monitor or maintain the crucial IT network up which serves the Defence Forces both at home and overseas.

Concerns have also been raised the Defence Forces’ Computer Incidence Response Team unit, which protects them and some government departments from cyber attack, is also understaffed.

It is being claimed that the IT system meltdown resulted from the hardware servers crashing. It had to be rebuilt during the past six weeks.

“When the incidences of other duties or overseas [missions] is taken into account, the day-to-day running of the IT environment is in crisis management as days go by when no specialist IT personnel are present,” one source said.

He said the incident shows staffing levels in key IT areas have “moved beyond a critical stage” whereby the Defence Forces is reliant on the goodwill and dedication of a very small pool of personnel.

He said that the level of CIS services delivered has continually expanded in line with technology development, but levels of experienced personnel has continually decreased because highly trained personnel are seeking employment in the private sector.

The Defence Forces recently admitted a shortage of personnel in the Air Corps was one reason it was unable to provide cover for a mission which then had to be taken up by Coast Guard helicopter 116, which crashed on March 14.