Lack of beds saw homeless shelters turn people away

Homeless agencies in Cork will be asked to explain why 17 people were turned away from emergency shelters in January because no beds were available.

It follows the release of the latest rough sleeper and homeless statistics at Monday’s meeting of Cork City Council.

They show that 39 people slept rough in January, a further 41 people were unaccounted for at night, and that there were 329 individuals in emergency accommodation across the city.

Cllr Fergal Dennehy (FF) who volunteers with the Helping Cork’s Homeless charity, said he was appalled to learn that 17 people were turned away from shelters because there were no beds available.

“We are being told that there are enough emergency beds but these figures show that there isn’t,” he said.

“We need to bring the service providers in to discover why these people were turned away. I want to put the system under the microscope, examine where the gaps are, find out if we need extra shelters or extra capacity, and find long-term sustainable solutions for these people.

“Producing statistics month after month, and doing nothing about it, isn’t good enough. Giving them a blanket and asking them to sleep on a cold footpath, or to find shelter in a shop front, isn’t good enough.

“You wouldn’t treat a dog the way some of these people are being treated. They deserve dignity.”

A breakdown of the statistics shows that 39 people were classed as ‘bedded down’ after being observed sleeping rough on the streets by an outreach worker.

Mr Dennehy said it was very concerning that a further 41 people who attended homeless day services were not accounted for at night time.

The council’s head of housing, Valerie O’Sullivan, said it was right that the various agencies be asked to account for the figures.

She confirmed that the council’s cold weather strategy is still funded, is still in effect, and will continue through this month, when it will be reviewed.

The statistics also show that just 56 people left emergency accommodation in January, with eight moving to new or independent accommodation, eight more who stayed with family or friends, and two being moved to hospital.