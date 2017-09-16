Home»Today's Stories

Knife-wielding man ‘terrorised’ bus passengers

Saturday, September 16, 2017
Dan Buckley

Gardaí have arrested a man who reportedly terrorised commuters yesterday on a bus travelling from Cork City to Tralee, Co Kerry.

Passengers reacted in horror as the man took out a knife and began to wave it about in a threatening and abusive manner as the bus made its way from the city towards Macroom, en route to Kerry.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken off the bus and arrested by gardaí following the incident. He was taken into custody shortly before 3pm and was being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Macroom Garda Station.

Although passengers were traumatised, there were no serious injuries reported.

A knife was recovered by investigating gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irish tax rate blow as Europe demands ‘level playing field’

LISTEN: Victim says media needs review of how it discusses rape

Woman found dead had been beaten, strangled

Woman died after blunt force trauma to the head


Breaking Stories

Three arrested after Cavan pub burglary

Taxi fares to go up as National Transport Authority green lights hikes

UK lecturer sentenced in absence over indecent images of children after going on run to Dublin

Baby girl seriously hurt in Westmeath crash

Lifestyle

There’s a gin renaissance all right, but is it a tonic?

Gig Review: Lisa Hannigan, Cork Opera House

Understanding Kinesiology: One of Ireland’s growing complementary therapies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 