Kitchen staff at retirement home startled by burglar

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment yesterday in the case of a burglary at a retirement home where a woman working in the kitchen was startled by an intruder.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said there would be no need for a book of evidence to be prepared as the accused man John O’Shea, aged 51, of no fixed address, wanted to enter a signed plea of guilty to the charge. It was not possible for him to do that yesterday as he appeared in Cork District Court via video link to Cork Prison.

When Inspector Daniel Coholan indicated the DPP had directed trial by indictment, Mr Kelleher said the accused man would be pleading guilty. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until next Tuesday.

Detective Garda Stephen Fuller testified that when O’Shea was originally arrested and charged, the member of kitchen staff reacted to the intruder’s presence by tearing the pocket from his jacket, causing him to drop his phone as he fled. This phone was examined by gardaí and photographs of John O’Shea were found on the phone.

O’Shea was charged with carrying out a burglary on April 19 at Presentation Brothers, Maiville Terrace, Evergreen Rd, Turner’s Cross, Cork.

The detective objected to bail being granted .