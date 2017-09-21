Home»Today's Stories

Killing accused remanded in custody

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Liam Heylin

A 44-year-old man accused of murdering a mother of three was anxious there would be no unnecessary delay in the case, his lawyer said.

The young woman was found with serious head injuries at a flat in Cork City earlier this year.

Cathal O’Sullivan, originally from Charleville, appeared at Cork District Court Court yesterday charged with the murder of Nicola Collins, aged 38, at his flat at Popham’s Rd, Farranree, on March 27.

He was not required to speak during the hearing.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said: “My application is for a further adjournment for preparation and service of a book of evidence.”

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said: “What I should say is that since he was last before this court his application for bail was refused by the High Court. He is therefore in effect in jail for the duration of this process. He is anxious that it would proceed without unnecessary delay.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded O’Sullivan in custody until October 18 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

It is anticipated the case will be sent forward for trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Previously, Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said the defendant replied, “Not guilty” when the charge was put to him after caution.

The accused was granted free legal aid.


KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

