Killarney wants an intimate venue for theatre

Top tourist town Killarney has been deprived of “an intimate venue” for small-scale theatre and concerts for decades but there’s an opportunity to redress the problem.

Kerry County Council is spearheading the redevelopment of the town’s public building Áras Phádraig and is inviting people to an open meeting, this Thursday to identify future uses.

Consultants Exodea Consulting Ltd have been appointed to carry out a feasibility study to assess the building’s potential.

Council official, Municipal District manager Angela McAllen said the consultants have been asked to identify how any of the social, enterprise, community and arts and culture needs of Killarney could be addressed in developing Áras Phádraig.

The public meeting is in the Killarney Avenue Hotel at 7.30pm.

Those attending the meeting will have the opportunity to meet members of the Municipal District Committee and Kerry County Council staff who are spearheading the redevelopment, she said.

An online survey is also available for people to share their views with the consultants.

Mayor of Killarney Brendan Cronin said a unique opportunity exists for the building to become a flagship project.

“This facility has enormous potential for Killarney and surrounding area given its size and location close to the centre of the town,” he said. “We are now inviting people to contribute their proposals and ideas for its future use and any suggestions will be considered by the consultants.”

“There is significant local and community interest in the redevelopment and revival of the Áras Phádraig building as it is an important part of the town’s community and social infrastructure,” he emphasised.

The building boasts a maple-floored ballroom and stage. Funding to redesign it to ensure tiered seating to give everyone a view of the stage would come from arts and community grants if a theatre and concert venue was the chosen option.

“Where the money would come from was a particular concern of mine. But I have been assured there are funding sources for this type of project,” the mayor said.

Written submissions can also be made to: Micheál Ó Coileáin, Killarney Municipal District Officer, Kerry County Council, Town Hall, Kenmare Place, Killarney.

The online survey will be available from this week on the Municipal District page on the www.killarney.ie.