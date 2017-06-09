Home»Today's Stories

Killarney manhole covers are ‘vibrating’

Friday, June 09, 2017
Anne Lucey

Manhole covers in Killarney are vibrating, a council meeting has heard.

Michael Gleeson, a councillor of the Kerry Independent Alliance, has put down a formal motion at a Killarney Municipal District meeting asking the council to ensure that “all manhole covers fit property and do not vibrate”. He said there is an awful “din” when traffic passes over the covers.

Of particular concern is the manhole cover on Mission Road, near the Killarney town hall, Mr Gleeson said. That manhole cover is “vibrating violently”, he claimed.

He called on the local authority to replace it. However, town engineer Kieran O’Halloran said the cover is not the council’s property. It belongs to Eir. Mr O’Halloran is in negotiation with the company to replace it.

Manhole-cover vibration is not confined to Killarney – local authorities throughout the country are receiving complaints about ill-fitting, cheaper covers.

The problem is mainly with round covers, says the owner of Manhole Covers Ireland Ltd, a company in Charlestown, Co Mayo. It supplies manhole covers to a number of local authorities.

Declan Loughnane said that councils, and other organisations, have often opted for cheaper, round manhole covers, which cost €80-€90. These meet the minimum EU EN 124 requirements, but in the long-term they are poor value, he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Kerry, Killarney, manholes

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fears grow for missing woman in Cork

‘Friendlier’ garda system needed to report radicalisation fears

Care home resident required treatment in hospital after ingesting latex gloves

Terence MacSwiney wedding gift on public display for first time


Breaking Stories

Live #ElectionNI: Three MPs retain their seats as the first results are declared

Gardaí issue appeal for teenage boy missing since end of April

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s public sector pay deal

Daily Million prize means 'hard-working' couple can afford to buy home in Dublin

Lifestyle

From the closet to the canvas: Acknowledging those living under oppressive sexuality laws

Ask Audrey: Herself is after falling in with a bunch of intellectuals inside in Killorglin

Model behaviour: Plus-size on the runway can still raise eyebrows

The Beatles are back with remastered 'Sgt Pepper's'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 