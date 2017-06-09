Killarney manhole covers are ‘vibrating’

Manhole covers in Killarney are vibrating, a council meeting has heard.

Michael Gleeson, a councillor of the Kerry Independent Alliance, has put down a formal motion at a Killarney Municipal District meeting asking the council to ensure that “all manhole covers fit property and do not vibrate”. He said there is an awful “din” when traffic passes over the covers.

Of particular concern is the manhole cover on Mission Road, near the Killarney town hall, Mr Gleeson said. That manhole cover is “vibrating violently”, he claimed.

He called on the local authority to replace it. However, town engineer Kieran O’Halloran said the cover is not the council’s property. It belongs to Eir. Mr O’Halloran is in negotiation with the company to replace it.

Manhole-cover vibration is not confined to Killarney – local authorities throughout the country are receiving complaints about ill-fitting, cheaper covers.

The problem is mainly with round covers, says the owner of Manhole Covers Ireland Ltd, a company in Charlestown, Co Mayo. It supplies manhole covers to a number of local authorities.

Declan Loughnane said that councils, and other organisations, have often opted for cheaper, round manhole covers, which cost €80-€90. These meet the minimum EU EN 124 requirements, but in the long-term they are poor value, he said.