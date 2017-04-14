Kidnap victim appeals jail sentence for motoring offences

A man, who was previously the victim of a kidnapping in which he was beaten with a hammer and held at gunpoint, has lodged an appeal against an 11-month jail sentence for a string of motoring offences.

Dylan Cosgrove, aged 20, from Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, has been released on bail pending the appeal against the length of his sentence imposed at Limerick District Court on Wednesday.

Cosgrove, who has 32 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, failing to produce driving certs, and causing criminal damage to a car.

On March 8, Cosgrove, who was driving a 2002- registered Jaguar X car, was pursued by a Garda patrol unit after failing to stop for them.

“He took off at high-speed on the wrong side of the road” Sergeant John Moloney told the district court.

Gardaí activated their blue lights and sirens as they pursued Cosgrove, who, the court heard, was carrying a male passenger in the front seat.

Cosgrove “mounted a footpath” and “drove through a Lidl carpark at speed” before crashing into another car at Ballinacurra Gardens housing estate, the court was told.

“He eventually lost control and collided with a parked car, and then he collided with the patrol car. He attempted to flee and was arrested at the scene,” said Sgt Moloney.

Last week, in a separate sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court, Michael Kirby, aged 33, was sentenced to eight years in jail for abducting and attacking Cosgrove over an alleged unpaid drug debt.

The court heard that Kirby, of Hyde Rd, Limerick, struck Cosgrove a number of times across his legs. He also pulled an unloaded gun on Cosgrove, pulling the trigger twice despite Cosgrove having “begged” for his life, the court was told.

“The victim heard two clicks. He thought he was dead,” Cephas Power told the court.

Cosgrove declined to make a victim impact statement.

Judge Tom O’Donnell told the court Cosgrove’s ordeal was a “terrifying experience”.

Kirby pleaded guilty to falsely imprisonment, threat to kill, assault, and possessing a handgun.

In 2005, Kirby received a two-year jail sentence for false imprisonment, threat to kill, and possessing knives.

In January 2009, he received an eight-month sentence for assault causing harm to another “young teenager”.