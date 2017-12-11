Key official ‘very optimistic’ on commissioner process

The head of the Policing Commission has said she is now “very optimistic” that the process to appoint the next Garda commissioner will be “thoughtful and effective” and that the “right person will be selected”.

Kathleen O’Toole made a dramatic intervention last September, publicly warning Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan that it would be a “serious mistake” to proceed with the appointment before the expert group issued its report in September 2018.

It followed the shock retirement of Nóirín O’Sullivan and the start of discussions between the Department of Justice, the Policing Authority, and the Public Appointments Service about starting a new appointment process.

Ms O’Toole told the Irish Examiner that while they would prefer, “in a perfect world”, for the Government to wait until it reported, she was now satisfied, from talking to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Policing Authority, that a proper procedure would be taken.

She was speaking ahead of the commission’s first major public consultation in relation to its review, which is being held in Cork tomorrow evening .

“We were very concerned at the time that the Government would go out immediately and hire someone within a few months,” said Ms O’Toole, who is due to finish soon as police chief in Seattle.

“I had very good discussions with the Taoiseach in Seattle [ early last month]. I expressed the fear that an impulsive decision would be irresponsible. I did not want to see the Government paying more for the same result and that it was really important that this would be a thoughtful process.

“I’m not particularly concerned now and I’m very optimistic it will be a thoughtful process and that the right person will be selected.”

Ms O’Toole said she did think it would attract credible candidates and that she saw “a much bigger pool” of applicants, including from abroad, this time.

She said Mr Varadkar talked about the issue on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane show at the start of this month and said that, from his remarks, he had “listened carefully” to what she had said.

The Government is expected to set the appointment process in motion this month and the Policing Authority and the Public Appointments Service have indicated to Mr Flanagan that the process could take up to six months.

Tomorrow’s meeting is on in Boole 1 lecture theatre in UCC at 7pm