Kevin Mallon tickets case suspended

The Supreme Court in Brazil has granted an injunction to suspend the Rio de Janeiro court hearing in which Kevin Mallon was due to give evidence as part of his ongoing trial for alleged ticket touting and other crimes during last year’s Olympic Games.

THG executive Mr Mallon and former OCI president Pat Hickey were due to appear in a Rio de Janeiro court on November 29, at a hearing, where the judge would hear witnesses for prosecution and defence.

Both men were legally required to attend, as part of a bond contract each signed in order to have their passports returned, enabling them to leave Brazil late last year.

However, the Sao Paulo-based legal team for Mr Mallon has succeeded in one of several legal requests that the process be suspended.

A court spokeswoman was unable to confirm if the entire process was suspended, or just Kevin Mallon’s participation.

It is unclear if Mr Hickey is still due in court at the end of the month.