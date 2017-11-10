Home»Today's Stories

Kevin Mallon tickets case suspended

Friday, November 10, 2017

The Supreme Court in Brazil has granted an injunction to suspend the Rio de Janeiro court hearing in which Kevin Mallon was due to give evidence as part of his ongoing trial for alleged ticket touting and other crimes during last year’s Olympic Games.

THG executive Mr Mallon and former OCI president Pat Hickey were due to appear in a Rio de Janeiro court on November 29, at a hearing, where the judge would hear witnesses for prosecution and defence.

Both men were legally required to attend, as part of a bond contract each signed in order to have their passports returned, enabling them to leave Brazil late last year. 

However, the Sao Paulo-based legal team for Mr Mallon has succeeded in one of several legal requests that the process be suspended.

A court spokeswoman was unable to confirm if the entire process was suspended, or just Kevin Mallon’s participation. 

It is unclear if Mr Hickey is still due in court at the end of the month.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Kevin MallonOlympics

More in this Section

Stress of recession ‘felt more by lone-parent families’

Leo Varadkar denies he is ‘screwing’ hospice staff over pay

Post office gets reprieve for 107th year

‘It’s only going one way’ as house prices jump 13%


Breaking Stories

'It's off' - Shane Ross says North Korea trip is cancelled

PETA welcomes ban on use of wild animals in circuses

Footballer to be sentenced next year for 2006 headbutt assault

Man sues HSE over wife's death by suicide

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'Ken spent €33 million on a submarine to Crosshaven without driving alongside common types'

Tragedy at sea lit the way to safer system of lighthouses

Making a massacre: Director stunned by findings in Loughinisland killings documentary

Peaky Blinders return: Shelby is back and he’s ready to fight

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »