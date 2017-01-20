Kerry mountain volunteers risked lives to retrieve body

The volunteers of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team have been praised at an inquest for risking their lives to recover from a steep ledge the body of a 66-year-old former marathon runner, who had climbed alone to the top of Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

Patrick (Pat) O’Donoghue, a single man from College Avenue, Clonmel, County Tipperary, died after falling a great height from close to the mountain top, the Killarney inquest into his death was told.

The fall, on a day of perfect weather on Carrauntoohil on July 23, was witnessed by Sean Murphy, company director with Kerry Waste Disposa), who had stopped at 1.50pm on his way down, at the area known as The Heavenly Gates. Mr Murphy alerted the emergency services.

Using winches and ropes, and with the assistance of the Shannon-based rescue helicopter, Kerry Mountain Rescue volunteers used rock-climbing gear to reach and recover the body from “a vertical steep ledge” in the lower level of the Hag’s Glen. The operation took some hours, volunteer Aidan Forde outlined.

Clare O’Leary, a doctor and climber who was also on the mountain, pronounced death when the body was brought down at 8.30 pm, the inquest heard.

The body had suffered “catastrophic injuries” and had no identification. Gardaí interviewed car-owners in Lislebane car park, said Garda Paul Ruby, of Killorglin Garda Station.

Mr O’Donoghue had been wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and running shoes.

The owner of the Climbers’ Inn, Sheila O’Sullivan, had contacted gardaí when a guest thought to be in his 50s had not returned at 11pm. However, there was little to identify him, apart from a bus pass in his room.

Mr O’Donoghue had travelled by bus from Tipperary and had walked from Killorglin to the remote inn. He had spoken only to a New Zealand guest in the bar the previous night. He had not been drinking. He had declined lifts.

Clonmel gardaí assisted and a sister, Julia, who lives in Brussels, was contacted.

Mr O’Donoghue was the last of his family to live in Ireland. His siblings live in Boston, Brussels, and Bolivia, the inquest was told.

He lived alone and had been a fine athlete, a marathon runner, and a race walker.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death, in accordance with the findings of Margot Bolster, pathologist, who found that the death was due to injuries in a fall from a height.

Coroner for Kerry South, Terence Casey, said the volunteers deserved great thanks for putting their own lives at risk.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney gardaí, joined Mr Casey in the tribute to the rescue team.

Mr O’Donoghue’s family sent a letter of thanks to all concerned to be read out at the inquest.