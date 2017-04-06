Kerry farmer, 62, charged with murder of neighbour

A 62-year-old Co Kerry farmer yesterday appeared before Tralee District Court charged with the murder of a neighbouring landowner.

Michael Ferris, of Rattoo, Ballyduff, was charged with the murder of Anthony O’Mahony, contrary to common law, at Rattoo, Ballyduff, in the district court area of Listowel. The charge relates to a death on Tuesday last.

Arrested shortly after the alleged incident on Tuesday morning, Mr Ferris had been held for questioning at Listowel Garda Station.

Dressed in a grey-blue suit and blue shirt, he was brought in an unmarked car yesterday to the courthouse in Tralee.

Solicitor Risteard Pierse sat alongside Mr Ferris in court.

Det Sgt John Heaslip gave evidence of formal arrest charge and caution, saying that at 11.55pm on April 4, he arrested Mr Ferris and later charged him on the directions of the DPP.

Anthony O’Mahony, who lost his life on Tuesday. Pic: Domnick Walsh

Cautioned, the accused made no reply to the charge, the detective said.

Mr Pierse said he had no questions for the officer.

“My client understands he is to be remanded in custody”, the solicitor said.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall-Nolan said the State’s application was to remand Mr Ferris in custody.

“My client will be making an application for bail in the High Court,” Mr Pierse said.

The solicitor also said he would be making a recommendation his client receive all necessary medical treatment while in custody.

Judge James O’Connor asked Mr Pierse to elaborate, asking what was wrong with his client.

The solicitor said he did not want to go into it at that point.

However, the solicitor said he had already spoken to the doctor yesterday expressing concerns about his client’s mental state.

Judge O’Connor remanded Mr Ferris in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on Wednesday next.