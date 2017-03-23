Home»Today's Stories

Kenmare Resources cuts losses as market improves

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Geoff Percival

Irish miner company Kenmare Resources is expected to show further bottom line improvements this year after reporting a significant narrowing in losses and an increase in productivity in 2016. 

The Dublin-based company which owns and operates the Moma titanium mine in Mozambique yesterday reported record annual production of ilmenite, rutile and zircon and record shipments of finished products of 1.02 million tonnes, up 28% on 2015 levels.

Kenmare’s revenues dipped marginally – from $142.5m (€132m) to $141.5m – but it slashed its pre-tax losses from $61.9m to $17.1m and returned to profitability, on an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation basis, with earnings of $5.2m, compared to a negative $11.5m in 2015.

Net debt was slashed by 88%, last year, to $44.8m; following a major restructuring and fundraising round which cut $200m from the company’s debt mountain.

The second half of last year saw an improvement in prices paid for mined product and Kenmare is hopeful of that trend continuing. It also expects its own production increases to continue.

“I remain optimistic that the positive industry supply/demand dynamics, combined with the operational improvements and stability achieved during 2016, places Kenmare in an excellent position to deliver meaningful long-term returns to shareholders,” said managing director Michael Carvill.

“Sustained cost discipline, combined with an improved market, implies that 2017 should be a very good year for the group and its shareholders,” said Caren Crowley resources analyst at Davy Stockbrokers.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS kenmare, kenmare resources, business, finance, economy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

PJs-wearing man assaulted neighbour with perfume

Ireland top of the table for drinking at home

Incinerator stalled over helicopter safety concerns

Row in Cabinet over flood relocation scheme


Breaking Stories

No winner of the Lotto jackpot

Rescue teams focus on locating missing crew as weather looks set to improve

Gardai investigating claims Cork woman held against her will

Latest: NBRU writes to Bus Eireann following intention to implement cost-cutting measures

Lifestyle

Well known Irish faces write letters to their mums for Mother's Day

Thandie Newton gets in Line for top cop drama

Omid Djalili brings his unique comedy style to Ireland

Five Irish people share their favourite poems of all time

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 