Just €14m to deal with extra students

Just over one third of the €36.5m extra being invested by the Government in higher education this year is going directly into helping deal with extra students.

The additional funding was announced in Budget 2017 last October by Education Minister Richard Bruton, but he only yesterday outlined a full breakdown of how it is to be spent.

It includes €14m being allocated directly to account for rising enrolments in around 30 publicly funded third-level institutions. The Department of Education said this is based on an expected increase of 1,500 students over last year’s numbers.

While increased public spending on the sector has been welcomed after almost a decade of cuts, the extra money still leaves significant shortfalls compared to spending before the financial crisis. In the past decade, student numbers have increased by 38,000, with just under 179,000 full-time enrolments expected this year.

But in the same period, Government funding to the sector has fallen by more than €460m — or one third — prompting current political discussion about alternative sources of increased investment. One of the options is to include increased fees for undergraduate students from the current €3,000 level, but with the support of loans to be paid back when they reach certain income levels.

Mr Bruton said the additional €36.5m for 2017 is the first significant investment in higher education for nine years. It is the first phase of an extra €160m promised in the next three years.

“This will allow us for the first time to keep pace with demographic increases and also introduce targeted initiatives in priority areas, in particular disadvantage, skills, research and flexible learning, with thousands of students benefiting under each heading,” he said.

Fianna Fáil education spokesman Thomas Byrne claimed his party’s pressure was responsible for the increases, but they were not enough to compensate for years of underinvestment.

“Fine Gael needs to get serious about higher education and the educational opportunities that need to be provided to our young people to ensure the future vitality of our knowledge economy,” he said.

Around 1,100 postgraduate students are expected to qualify for maintenance grants of up to €5,915 from the academic year beginning next autumn. For a number of years, grants have been unavailable to postgraduates, one of the measures introduced to curb spending on student supports.

The extra €4m being allocated to that group will be complemented by an extra €2.5m to incentivise colleges to attract more students from disadvantaged communities. Recent data published by the Irish Examiner highlighted that fewer students from schools in disadvantaged communities are still going on to higher education, despite various initiatives since free tuition was introduced 20 years ago.

A further €1m is being provided by the Department of Education to support lone parents going to third-level colleges, and a similar amount for a new 1916 centenary bursary scheme targeted at groups currently under-represented in higher education.