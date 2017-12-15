Just a third of social homes ready

Just one third of a promised 2,284 social houses have been delivered, the Dáil heard, as the Government continues to come under pressure over its handling of the housing crisis.

The Green Party also called on the Tánaiste to explain why only €500m of the €1.4bn housing capital budget under Rebuilding Ireland was spent on building and acquiring new units in 2017.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin hit out at the Government for only delivering 809 units by the end of September, despite a promise to finish 2,284 this year.

“In the four Dublin local authorities, once housing units built by approved housing bodies [which the Government only part-funds] and rapid builds are excluded, only 22 units were built from January to September of this year to tackle the housing list in Dublin, which currently has 40,000 people on it,” she said.

Responding to questioning from Ms Martin in the Dáil, Tánaiste and former housing minister Simon Coveney said it would be “some time” before people see the full benefits of Rebuilding Ireland.

However, he said funding for social housing had been “dramatically increased”, pointing out that there is a multi-annual commitment of almost €6bn to add 50,000 new social housing units to the national stock, which would be a 30% increase over four of five years.

Mr Coveney said: “That takes time and it is not just measured in new builds. Next year, we will see 3,800 new build houses and 600 private sector social house building purchased under Part V, 600 voids returned into use, 900 acquisitions of existing homes, and 2,000 long-term leases.

“It is a combination of a series of different approaches which are realisable. Going from building 200 or 300 social houses to building 7,000 or 8,000 in the space of one year is not doable.”

Ms Martin also raised issues around the use of funds available. She told the Dáil that the Rebuilding Ireland budget for 2017 had increased to €1.4bn, however, she said that just €583m of this had been spent on acquisitions.

“This would indicate that only approximately €500m has been spent out of €1.4bn for building and acquiring new units in 2017,” said Ms Martin.

“Can the Tánaiste tell the House where the remaining almost €1bn is going?”

Pointing to the fact that one in three tenancies now receive rent assistance, Ms Martin said there is “no point drifting towards an entirely rental-oriented approach to housing when, at present, fixity of tenure is completely inadequate and when a lack of inspection or an enforceable standards regime results in the horrific living conditions”.

Mr Coveney argued that while the State built up capacity to dramatically increase the number of social housing units that are being delivered through local authorities, approved housing bodies and the private sector under Part V, there will be a “significant reliance” on supporting people in the rental market.

“We have very significant pressures in the housing market, both in rental properties and those for purchase, because of a dramatic lack of supply, supply which has not been delivered for nearly a decade,” he said. “Over time, we will solve that by increasing supply in the private sector, the affordable sector and social housing and by ensuring we bring a lot of vacant properties and sites back into use.”

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has brought forward proposals for vacant commercial premises to tackle the housing shortage as part of exempted development regulations laid before the Oireachtas.