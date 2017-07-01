Home»Today's Stories

Jury sees CCTV footage of man being shot 18 times

Saturday, July 01, 2017
Eoin Reynolds

A jury has seen CCTV footage of the moment a man was shot 18 times with a sub-machine gun in the car park of a pigeon racing club.

File photo.

The jury in the trial of Christopher McDonald viewed footage that gardaí say shows 36-year-old Keith Walker suffering the gunshot wounds that killed him.

Mr McDonald, aged 34, from the East Wall area of Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to Mr Walker’s murder on June 12, 2015, in the car park of the Blanchardstown Pigeon Racing Club on Shelerin Road, Clonsilla. The trial has previously heard from State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy that the deceased suffered 18 bullet wounds to the head and body.

Garda Patricia Davey yesterday told prosecuting counsel Denis Vaughan Buckley SC that she compiled CCTV evidence gathered from the car park of the pigeon racing club, from a house on Sheepmoor Grove and from a Lidl supermarket in Blanchardstown.

Describing the footage at the pigeon club, she said an individual can be seen near the entrance of the car park at about 4.20pm on the evening that Mr Walker was shot dead. An individual is seen five more times near a creche and other buildings in the area before Mr Walker arrives at 5.31pm, driving a dark-coloured car and travelling alone.

Gda Davey told the jury at 6pm Mr Walker is seen chatting to an unknown male and one minute later an individual approaches and shoots Mr Walker after taking an item from a bag. She said the individual, who was wearing black clothes and runners and had long dark hair, then left the scene and ran away.

Footage gathered from a house on Sheepmoor Grove in Blanchardstown shows a person wearing a dark top and bottoms walking by eight minutes after the shooting. Five minutes after that, a person enters the Lidl car park wearing a dark top and dark bottoms.

The trial continues.

