Junior ministers row in behind Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor

Junior ministers have backed calls by Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor for equal pay for teachers.

Ministers say the different rates for new entrants should be “phased out”. However, senior ministers are playing down an immediate change.

Fianna Fail have also called for clear commitment to be made to end pay inequality for teachers.

The reactions comes after Ms Mitchell O’Connor, while saying she wanted equal pay for herself at Cabinet, also said she believed teachers who do the same job should get the same pay.

Teachers who walked into a classroom for the first time after 2010 are on 14% lower pay than colleagues, after sweeping cuts following the crash.

Pat Breen, the junior jobs minister, told the Irish Examiner he would like to also see lower pay for new teachers removed but the Government needed to be frugal.

“Down the road, I’d like to see it happen. But you have to cut your cloth. There is a funding issue there. Mary Mitchell O’Connor is passionate about education. But the Minister For Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has to be cautious and prudent when it comes to counting the finances.”

Junior local government minister John Paul Phelan had the same view: “Obviously now there are those who started a few months apart and are on different rates. That’s not fair.

“It should be phased out. I’d like to see it done in the next couple of pay deals

“It can’t be done this year because of the fiscal space. It’s the last tight budget, so hopefully they can be looked at next.”

However, senior ministers are reluctant to endorse Ms Mitchell O’Connor’s thoughts.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said such a move would cost €240m next year, which would eat up nearly all the discretionary spending for services and tax cuts. She said there was already a map to increase pay for new teachers.

Senior Education Minister Richard Bruton has also slapped down the idea this week, saying it would take a “huge chunk of money” out of public services.

Fianna Fáil though wants disagreement at government level sorted out.

TD Thomas Byrne said:

“The squabbling that has been on display between Fine Gael ministers as a result of Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor’s off the cuff remarks yesterday do nothing to clarify how pay equality for new teachers will be achieved in the coming years.”