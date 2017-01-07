Judges blown away by quality of readers’ pictures

A baby chick’s first moments of life captured on camera took the top prize in the Irish Examiner Readers’ Pictures Competition.

Donna Foran, from Wexford, stunned the judges with the picture — on today’s front page — captured at her friend’s homestead in Wellingtonbridge and realised instantly that she had set a new bar for her photography. However, she said she was “stunned” to learn she had won first prize in the annual competition.

“I was floored really, absolutely thrilled. I am a keen photographer but it’s a hobby really. I entered the competition last year and put two entries in this year. I am just over the moon. My friend Patricia owns a homestead and I called her and asked her to let me know when something was hatching. So she texted me one Sunday to let me know a chicken was hatching and off I went and got the photo. I knew when I saw it that it was a striking image and it’s so different,” she said.

The runners up were Waterford’s Aldo Selvi for his pre-dawn steel wool spin and Dubliner James Orr’s picture of an early morning sunrise at Glendalough.

One of the Readers’ Pictures Competition 2016 runner-up entries was this pre-dawn steel wool spin image from Aldo Selvi, from Waterford. Picture: Aldo Selvi

Irish Examiner Visual Media Manager Jim Coughlan, who along with renowned Killarney photographer Valerie O’Sullivan and Paddy Barker of Barker Photographic was one of the three judges, said he was blown away by the standard of entries.

“The standard, as usual, was very high, but the fantastic photograph by Donna Foran, featured on page one today, was going to be a tough one to beat right from the beginning of the judging process,” he said.

This image of Cian White standing on a rock enjoying the early morning sunrise at the upper lake of Glendalough, Co Wicklow, took the Readers’ Pictures Competition 2016 runner-up slot.Picture: James Orr

