Judge warns man to co-operate with the Probation Service

A man who had most of his two-year jail sentence suspended in a case following a teenager’s death at an orgy of drink and drugs has failed to co-operate with the Probation Service, it emerged yesterday

A year ago, Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed a two-year sentence, with 18 months suspended, on Harry Clifton for his part in the supply of a synthetic drug. Alex Ryan, aged 18, of Liscahane, Millstreet, Co Cork, died on January 23, 2016, after taking the drug.

At the sentencing last year, Det Garda Daniel McEnery said the investigation commenced following the admission of several people to hospital after they had taken a drug at a party in Greenmount. Most of the people at the party were students. Mr Ryan died in hospital after nasally ingesting the drug at the party.

Investigations brought drugs squad officers to the door of Harry Clifton, aged 29, at 11 St Finbarr’s Place, Proby’s Quay, Cork — their information was that the drug had been sourced from him.

The case was re-entered at the circuit court yesterday by the Probation Service because of Clifton’s failure to show for appointments and his continued use of cannabis.

Probation officer Mary Walsh said Clifton was required to obey the directions of the Probation Service on his release from prison, with 18 months hanging over him. He was also to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Ms Walsh said Clifton, by his own admission, continued to use cannabis and had stopped attending at the service in May. He had been contacted four times since then but to no avail. Ms Walsh said he was suffering depression.

Judge O’Brien gave Clifton one week to start complying with the Probation Service.

The judge said: “He is a young person with a full life ahead of him, unlike Mr Ryan. He is to engage with services within a week or I will lift the suspension.”