Judge urges singleton to up game at Lisdoonvarna

A single man who ended up “empty-handed” at Lisdoonvarna match-making festival has been told “to go out there with more serious intent” next year.

Judge Patrick Durcan said Brian Sexton of Spanish Point, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, “was obviously unsuccessful in the object of his exercise at Lisdoonvarna on September 4 and has to face into a long winter. That is the reality”.

At Ennis District Court, he faced a charge of being drunk. Garda Insp Tom Kennedy said Mr Sexton “couldn’t stand, sit or talk” when Garda Ken Bulter came across him in the The Square at Lisdoonvarna on the first Sunday of the month-long festival.

The festival is billed as Europe’s largest singles festival where thousands descend on the north Clare town during the month of September.

Insp Kennedy said that Mr Sexton “had too much alcohol which neutralised his faculties”.

He failed to pay a fine issued by the garda.

Judge Durcan asked Mr Sexton’s solicitor Martina Brennan: “He didn’t make a match did he?”

She answered: “No, he was too drunk — who would have had him?”

Ms Brennan said Mr Sexton did not pay the fine because he did not remember the event with Garda Bulter.

The defendant, a 28-year-old carpenter with the OPW currently working at Ennis courthouse, has no convictions.

Judge Durcan told him: “I suggest when you go out to Lisdoonvarna next year to go out there with more serious intent and to go about your business in a more positive way.”

Striking out the case on payment of €150 into the court discretionary fund, the judge said: “There is no conviction against you and it won’t be on your record.”

He wished Mr Sexton “the best of luck next year at Lisdoonvarna”.