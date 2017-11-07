Judge told teen to ‘wakey wakey’ over compensation

A sentencing judge warned a teenager involved in breaking another youth’s jaw that he would want to “wakey wakey” in terms of compensation and now the accused has come up with €1,000.

The accused and his parents came to Cork Circuit Criminal Court last week when the accused faced sentencing and Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told no offer of compensation had been brought to court.

However, following a strict warning last week, the young man returned to court yesterday and there was €1,000 offered by way of compensation, Dermot Sheehan, defending, said. Judge Ó Donnabháin then decided to adjourn sentencing until November 20 with the accused remanded on bail.

Last week, the judge said it was unrealistic of the accused to come before Cork Circuit Criminal Court offering nothing by way of compensation. “It is about time someone did a wakey wakey. I will adjourn it to Monday. If it is not addressed to my satisfaction by then [there will be consequences],” he warned.

The background to the case was an offence of assault causing harm at Charleville Show on June 26, 2016.

One youth headbutted the victim to the left side of his jaw and walked away. The defendant before the court then approached the victim and punched him with a closed fist on the same side of his face. The victim suffered a very significant injury to his jaw. He had to have two plates and splints put into his jaw and he also lost teeth.

Mr Sheehan said the accused had health issues. Judge Ó Donnabháin read a background report and said: “He has not got health issues, he has behavioural issues.”

The accused is not named as he is a juvenile.