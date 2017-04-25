Judge slams gardaí over speed cases

A judge has criticised the “blank mule-ish refusal” by garda chiefs to listen to his pleas to overhaul the prosecution of suspected speeding motorists.

Judge Patrick Durcan struck out a number of ‘Go Safe’ speeding prosecutions after drivers stated at Ennis District Court they did not receive a fixed charge penalty notice, in the post.

The judge had previously suggested that if registered post was used, there would be proof of motorists receiving a penalty notice.

Due to the absence of proof of a penalty notice being served, he dismissed five cases.

Judge Durcan hit out at the Garda authorities’ refusal to consider such an approach of registering penalty notices.

One driver allegedly detected driving at 112kph in a 100kph zone at Cratloe told the judge: “I never received the fixed charge penalty notice.”

In reply, Judge Durcan said: “I am not going to waste time on this — strike out.”

Addressing local Garda Inspector Paul Slattery, the judge said: “Let the commissioner understand that there is something called registered post — you might tell her that.”

Referring to “a blank mule-ish refusal by the garda authorities to listen to my plea to register in the post the fixed charge penalty notices”, he said that the cost of using registered post could be paid by offending drivers.

“There has been a great relationship between our police service and the citizens,” the judge said.

“There should be systems in place.

“It is a few little things that are causing irritation and this is one that is causing so much damage. Please contact the commissioner’s office on my behalf to communicate my concerns over the registered post issue.”

Insp Slattery offered to relay the judge’s message before “close of business” yesterday.