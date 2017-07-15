Judge refuses bail for man accused of raping boy, 12

A man accused of raping a 12-year-old boy nine times was described by gardaí as posing a risk to young people and they objected to him getting bail at Cork District Court yesterday.

A book of evidence was served on the 30-year-old who applied to be released on bail pending his trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said there was a presumption of innocence and that the accused had been living in the community and was accessible to gardaí since the alleged offences five years ago and since the complaint was made almost two years ago.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that having heard the application for bail and the state objection he was refusing bail and remanding the accused in custody to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

The defendant is accused of nine counts of rape between July 2011 and March 2012 and nine counts of sexual assault. He is also charged with one count of child exploitation.

Inspector Fergal Foley said he was objecting to bail because of the seriousness of the charges.

“It is alleged that the offences occurred over a nine-month period and involved a boy aged 12 at that point in time. It is my belief that if granted bail he will not turn up for a trial. I believe he evaded gardaí and would be a flight risk and would commit serious offences. We have grave concerns. He may involve himself in offences with minors and supply alcohol and drugs to minors,” said the inspector.

Mr Burke said that the complaint was made almost two years ago and that even though the gardaí were aware of it since then, it was only yesterday they objected to him getting bail.

Detective Garda Gillian Meany of the Divisional Protective Services Unit which investigates cases to which gardaí are alerted by Tusla, said that as well as allegedly being a flight risk, the defendant did not have an address at which he was welcome to stay. The accused said he could live with his mother and said: “I won’t leave the country, I will keep a curfew.”

It is now a matter for the Central Criminal Court to set a date for his trial on the 19 charges.