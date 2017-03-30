Judge made harmless error, State tells Ian Bailey appeal

A High Court judge probably should not have warned key witness Marie Farrell about perjury in front of the jury hearing Ian Bailey’s damages case but it was a “harmless error”, the State has told the Court of Appeal.

The warning by Mr Justice John Hedigan to Ms Farrell, when seen in the entire circumstances of Mr Bailey’s civil case against the Garda commissioner and State, could not be regarded as having biased the jury against Mr Bailey, argued Paul O’Higgins.

He was opposing Mr Bailey’s appeal over the jury’s March 2015 dismissal of his claim that various gardaí conspired to frame him for the 1996 murder in West Cork of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The appeal concluded yesterday after two days. Ms Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan said it raised “important and difficult issues”. Judgment was reserved.

Mr Bailey’s 17 grounds of appeal include claims Mr Justice Hedigan should not, on day 62 of the 64-day case and following a State application, have withdrawn from the jury most of Mr Bailey’s claims, including wrongful arrest, on grounds those were statute barred.

Mr Bailey claims that meant the jury was left to consider only a “narrow” aspect of his conspiracy claim.

The State has cross-appealed the judge’s decision insofar as it allowed the jury consider whether three gardaí conspired to frame Mr Bailey for murder. The State contends the conspiracy claim was imprecisely pleaded and was also statute barred.

In his arguments, Mr O’Higgins said the trial judge’s “warning or reminder” about perjury was given in a context including Ms Farrell having made “sensational” allegations against gardaí, including of sexual impropriety, and admitting perjuring herself in separate libel proceedings by Mr Bailey against various media.

Mr O’Higgins agreed with Mr Justice Hogan he himself should probably not have said to Ms Farrell when cross-examining her: “I think you’re lying.” He was essentially putting to her she was lying and while he should not have used the words “I think”, the Bailey case did not involve a “half-way house” concerning statements and allegations by Ms Farrell.

Her claims were “either completely false or completely true” and Mr Bailey’s entire case rested on her credibility versus the credibility of various gardaí dealing with her.

Asked by the judges why the State only applied towards the end of the case to have it withdrawn as statute barred, counsel said the statute point was pleaded in the defence and gardaí wanted an opportunity to deny very serious claims against them by Ms Farrell.

Mr Justice Hogan said he understood gardaí wished to seek to vindicate their reputations but wondered was there not an inconsistency in the defence wanting the case to open and go into evidence, then, towards the end of the case, “invoke the rule book” and claim statute barred.