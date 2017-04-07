Judge: I don’t know what planet accused thinks she’s on

A woman who refused to give a breath sample to a garda on the side of the road jumped into the back of her van and began to eat cheese and homemade pesto.

Frida Bjorsell later filled the container for a urine sample with tap water at the Garda station.

The 39-year-old had an explanation for all of this behaviour as she denied all of the charges against her yesterday at Cork District Court.

She said she had a sup of Guinness because she was about to have a sleep in the van after she stopped driving. She said she ate the cheese and pesto before her arrest because she was afraid she would faint for want of a breakfast.

And she said she only put water in the container for the urine sample to take a drink to help her to provide the sample.

At the end of the court case that ran for almost three hours, Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin had this to say: “The biggest fairy story. The biggest, brassiest neck I have met.

“I don’t know what planet she thinks she is on. And I have never ever said that to an accused in court.”

Judge Ní Chondúin banned Bjorsell from driving for four years and fined her a total of €1,000 on charges related to her obstruction of Garda David Noonan’s investigation of a suspected drink driving offence.

Bjorsell was convicted of obstructing Garda David Noonan; attempting to fill a jug with tap water instead of providing a sample; having no driving licence; failing to produce breath specimen at the side of the road; and failing to provide a urine specimen at the Bridewell Garda station for Garda Sheena Dowling.

Bjorsell of Derrylahan, Coolea, Macroom, Co Cork, denied all the charges against her.

There was even some issue in the case about what Frida Bjorsell ate with the cheese on that morning — the garda said it was relish; her solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said it was chutney; and the accused woman said it was homemade pesto.

It all started at 8am on a Sunday morning, December 13, 2015.

Garda Noonan testified that Bjorsell turned her Mercedes van around at Friars Walk and he followed it to Mount Pleasant Avenue where it was later parked.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said she did everything she could to frustrate a possible breath test by taking a sup of Guinness from a can in the parked van, eating cheese and pesto, and having a cigarette.

She denied trying to frustrate a breath test.

She admitted under cross-examination that she just lost it when a handcuff was placed on her at the scene.

Garda Noonan said she lashed out so much that the alarm button on the patrol car had to be activated which alerted all gardaí on duty in the general area to assist if available.

Bjorsell said: “I thought it was very heavy the whole paddywagon thing coming along, it was a shock, I was full of emotion and turmoil that morning.”

As for putting tap water in the urine sample container, she said she was only taking a drink.

“I did not realise I was sabotaging evidence. She [Garda Dowling] shouted something and there was a bit of a melodrama,” Bjorsell said.

Insp Gamble said the same motorist got a four-year driving ban in Mallow District Court in 2008 for failing to give a breath specimen.