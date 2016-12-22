Judge bans teen accused of assault from Kerry town

A teenage fisherman from Valentia Island, accused of an assault, has been ordered by a court to stay “completely out” of neighbouring Kerry town Cahirciveen until the DPP gives a direction in the matter.

The court order was made after it emerged details of an incident in the town’s Main Street on July 10 had been uploaded on social media.

Darragh Murphy, aged 19, of Ballymanagh, Valentia, appeared before the district court in Killarney accused of assaulting Martin O’Sullivan, causing him harm.

Sergeant Kieran O’Connell said the case was “unusual” in that a video clip on social media showed several people involved in an incident.

Six bail conditions were imposed on Mr Murphy, including a curfew at his home and to be of sober habits. Judge James O’Connor added a seventh condition ordering a town ban. “He must stay out of the town of Caherciveen. Completely,” warned the judge.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client, who was in court, was in gainful employment and was working off the coast of Donegal on a white fish boat.

The matter was adjourned for directions from the DPP.