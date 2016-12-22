Home»Today's Stories

Judge bans teen accused of assault from Kerry town

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Anne Lucey

A teenage fisherman from Valentia Island, accused of an assault, has been ordered by a court to stay “completely out” of neighbouring Kerry town Cahirciveen until the DPP gives a direction in the matter.

The court order was made after it emerged details of an incident in the town’s Main Street on July 10 had been uploaded on social media.

Darragh Murphy, aged 19, of Ballymanagh, Valentia, appeared before the district court in Killarney accused of assaulting Martin O’Sullivan, causing him harm.

Sergeant Kieran O’Connell said the case was “unusual” in that a video clip on social media showed several people involved in an incident.

Six bail conditions were imposed on Mr Murphy, including a curfew at his home and to be of sober habits. Judge James O’Connor added a seventh condition ordering a town ban. “He must stay out of the town of Caherciveen. Completely,” warned the judge.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client, who was in court, was in gainful employment and was working off the coast of Donegal on a white fish boat.

The matter was adjourned for directions from the DPP.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Roma girl: No one will hire me


Breaking Stories

Hundreds struggling for food queue in the rain for food bags in Limerick city

Almost 3,000 queue for food packages in Dublin

Childline expect more than 1,000 calls from children in distress on Christmas Day

Homeless activists take over disused office building in Sligo town

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 