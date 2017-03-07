JP McManus wants to host the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Billionaire JP McManus has said his dream is to bring the 2026 Ryder Cup to his five-star Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in Co Limerick, which is due to reopen in September after major reconstruction and refurbishment.

“The Ryder Cup is a very, very big ask, “ said Mr McManus, who bought the 800-acre resort property three years ago for €30m.

“We’d be delighted to host the Ryder Cup. It’s one of my long term dreams. The soonest possible time will be 2026 if we were to get it.

“There is a lot of competition for it from Britain and the rest of Ireland. It’s tough competition. I do believe that we have the facilities and a venue that can cater for it. You start off with that plan and you hope it meets everybody’s expectations.”

The reopened resort will create 350 jobs and each year bring more than 60,000 visitors to Adare worth in excess of €15m.

The newly developed Manor house will have 104 rooms, including 20 suites, a spa, and a ballroom.

An artist’s impression of what the ballroom will look like when Adare Manor Resort opens later this year.

The ballroom will cater for weddings and functions of up to 350 guests as well as international conferences.

World-renowned golf course designer Tom Fazio has overseen a huge revamp of the 18-hole championship golf course.

More than 670 construction workers have been on site for the past two years and the overhaul of the manor building included the removal of the entire roof for major repairs before it was put back in place.

The reconstruction of the golf course saw tens of thousand tons of sand trucked in to rebuild fairways and greens, the planting of 2,000 mature trees along with 17,000 smaller species and the installation of an underground heating system.

Recruitment for new full-time staff with skills-sets ranging from spa therapy to banqueting will commence in May.

Up to 50 senior management have been recruited and a further 300 employees will be added to the payroll by September.

Construction at Adare Manor Resort, which has an expected reopening date of September.

Colm Hannon, chief executive of Adare Manor said: “It is estimated the resort will contribute in excess of €15 million to the local economy and we anticipate welcoming over 60,000 visitors to the manor every year.

"A considerable number of Irish people working overseas and wishing to return to Ireland have expressed interest in positions at the resort.

“The scale of things and the new facilities added here will add a whole new dimension to the resort and will position the hotel and golf course with the very best in Europe and of its kind in the world.

"A huge amount of care and attention has been taken to ensure that the renovations honour the Manor House signature style, whilst incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations and comfort.

“In addition to the manor house, all the historical features and landmarks around the estate are being restored and protected.”

When it comes to big resort launches, Mr Hannon is more experienced that most.

On St Patrick’s Day, 2001, the 52-year-old Galwayman oversaw the reopening of the world-famous Sandy Lane resort in the Caribbean.

The old Sandy Lane, one of the great colonial hotels of the world, was demolished and rebuilt by its new owners, a consortium which included Mr McManus.

Mr Hannon, a Shannon Hotel School graduate, is also chief executive of Luttrellstown Castle also owned by Mr McManus.

Meanwhile, Convergys, a global leader in management services has announced 250 jobs at its Swords contact centre in Dublin.

Stephen Guerin of Convergys said: “Dublin has been a pivotal hub for Convergys for over 15 years and the creation of these new jobs reaffirms our commitment to the Irish market.

“We commenced recruitment in December and have thus far successfully filled more than 150 of the new positions, which are a mix of customer service and technical support, all of which will be dealing with customers directly.”