Josh Crean on track for career in music industry

Josh Crean is over the moon after hitting all the right notes with Leaving Certificate results to set him on track for a music career.

With a place on the music course almost secured thanks to an interview and performance back in May, the student at Terence MacSwiney Community College on Cork’s northside still needed to achieve certain grades to be sure.

“I got a letter saying I’d get a place, I just needed to pass everything,” the delighted teenager said.

“I locked myself away for two months studying. I got what I needed in the Leaving and now I’ve got my place, I’m over the moon” said Josh. With the hard work now paid off, he should start the two-year music, management and sound course at Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa (CSN) further education college next month.

“I suppose I’m a multi-instrumentalist, but it’s mainly guitar and vocals. I’m not in a band at the moment, but hopefully will be soon through meeting new people on the course,” he said.

After that, the sky may be the limit, and Josh already has his eye on progressing to a degree at the BIMM (British and Irish Modern Music) institute in Dublin after the CSN course.

Phil O’Flynn, principal of Josh’s school in Knocknaheeny, said there was great joy among nearly 30 students collecting Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied results yesterday morning.

Like at most other schools around the country, there was some head-scratching to figure out the implications of the new Leaving Certificate grades and the CAO points for those among the 47,000 school leavers hoping for third-level places next week.

“It was a bit strange not looking at As and Bs and looking at these different numbers instead, but I soon saw that I’d got what I needed,” said Josh.

The music course at CSN is one of hundreds in the further education sector which will be filling places in the coming weeks.

Their post-Leaving Certificate courses are aimed at preparing students for work across a range of disciplines. Like the one being undertaken by Josh, completion of many of these courses now qualifies many students for eligibility for entry to related degrees.

More information on further education programmes, and a search facility to find courses are available at fetchcourses.ie.