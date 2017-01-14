John Halligan to marry partner in Cork

Junior Minister John Halligan is due to be married to his long-term partner in Cork next week.

The Independent Alliance TD is to tie the knot to his partner of more than 20 years, Elaine Powell, in a civil ceremony.

“We are staying in Kinsale. It’s a place that we both love and we have gone to many times over the years,” said Mr Halligan.

The coastal town is an apt choice of wedding venue for the minister of state for training and skills as he is an avid sailor and has sailed aboard the historic tall ships.

The separated father of three daughters said it would be a low-key event but he is looking forward to going straight to Cork for the ceremony when the Dáil adjourns next week.

Mr Halligan has previously revealed how he and Ms Powell, who is a lifeguard, came close to death while on holiday in Spain two-and-a-half years ago.

The Waterford TD said the couple nearly drowned while swimming in the sea in Torreblanca in southern Spain in 2014.

Despite being strong swimmers both got into difficulty when conditions turned and they were slammed against rocks.

“I was cut and I saw Elaine being turned [by the water].

“It was really unbelievable. At this stage we were taking in water and I knew something was really wrong,” he said.

Mr Halligan was able to swim back to shore and a number of people on the beach went to Ms Powell’s aid.

“I actually thought she was dead.

“You kind of feel you could have done more, but when I was coming in I was shook and then when I looked around she had been carried all the way out.

“We don’t talk about it a lot,” he told the Sunday Business Post

