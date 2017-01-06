Home»Today's Stories

John Halligan: Increase welfare rate and minimum wage

Friday, January 06, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Junior jobs minister John Halligan has said the rate of social welfare should be increased and the minimum wage should be raised to €11.50 an hour.

John Halligan. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

He says it is “outrageous” that some young people on the dole get €100 a week. In some cases, those out of work have been “tormented” to get a job, he claimed.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Halligan also suggested a debate on whether Ireland should leave the EU may be needed once Britain exits the union.

Those out of work or on low wages deserved to be paid more, suggested the Independent Alliance TD.

READ NEXT Elderly man dies in Cork City fire

“I’ve always believed that we need to come away from the minimum wage to a living wage,” he said.

Mr Halligan believes all workers should get a ‘living wage’ of €11.50 an hour, a rate much higher than the current minimum wage of €9.25. Some employers here, such as Ikea, currently pay a living wage.

He also says those out of work, particularly young welfare claimants, deserve the equivalent of the living wage, due to rising costs for food, energy and rent.

“The vast majority of people want to work,” he said. “We’re giving people €100 a week. That’s outrageous. I think it should be for every individual that is unemployed or every individual that works, at the very least they should have a living wage.

“Sometimes we think, ‘ah sure people can get by on €300 a week, people on welfare, jaysus that is handy money’. Go into the houses — I have. Ask them to put down on the table what they spend, there’s nobody saying ‘I’ll buy you a bottle of gin at the end of the week or we’ll go for a meal at the local restaurant’. Everything is eaten up with bills, rent, mortgage, television, gas, electricity. It is just not sufficient.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man who stole stash of wine was selling it on roadside

Housing Minister Simon Coveney: Exciting developments for Cork city

Garda probe after college hit by €360k fraud

‘Name and shame’ to curb drink driving


Breaking Stories

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 