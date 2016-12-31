John Bruton urges Britain to stay in EU amid soft border call

Former taoiseach John Bruton has called on Britain to reverse its decision to leave the EU, insisting the vote was based on “invalid” and inaccurate promises.

The ex-Fine Gael leader issued the demand as he claimed a post-Brexit soft Irish border may only be possible if Northern Irish police are allowed to “cross into” the Republic to conduct activities.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Mr Bruton said the reality is Britain must choose between “a hard Brexit or no Brexit at all”.

He said prime minister Theresa May should ignore the outcome of the vote and seek to remain in the EU.

He also downplayed the possibility of a deal being reached to allow a soft border between the Republic and Northern Ireland .

In recent months, Taoiseach Enda Kenny and other officials have said a similar arrangement which allows Sweden and Norway to operate relaxed EU border controls with each other could be reached in Ireland.

However, asked about the issue, Mr Bruton said the move has hidden problems, including the reality of Northern Irish police operating on the Republic’s side of the border.

“People are talking about Norway and Sweden, but that arrangement involves Norwegian police crossing into Sweden and Swedish police crossing into Norway.

“Whether that would work on a land border in Ireland against the background of history, even though very practical, is an open question.”

The potential move — first suggested by the late prime minister Margaret Thatcher as part of her “hot pursuit” plans in the 1980s — will prove controversial for border communities.